$222,064 set to light up Wonthaggi netball

WONTHAGGI netball is set for yet another major facility boost, with $222,064 recently announced for competition-standard lighting at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve netball courts.

Bec Farrell, Judi Buhagiar, Jordan Crugnale, Cr Brett Tessari and Virginia Hunt at the Wonthaggi netball pavilion opening, where $222,064 was announced for new court lighting.

Wonthaggi netball is set for yet another major facility boost, with $222,064 recently announced for competition-standard lighting at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve netball courts.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale announced the funding at the opening of the brand-new netball pavilion at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve on Saturday, June 20.

The funding, delivered by the Country Football and Netball Program, will go directly towards 200 lux competition-standard lighting for the netball courts, helping with night training and games.

It comes right as the Wonthaggi Power Netball Club and Wonthaggi and District Netball Association celebrate the completion of their brand-new pavilion, backed by a $1 million investment from the Victorian Government’s Regional Community Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Ms Crugnale said the lighting upgrade would build on the investment already being delivered at the reserve.

“Congratulations to everyone involved. The clubs, committee members, volunteers, families, players, project builders, and a special mention to the council officers too who have been exemplary in working to deliver the pavilion and now the lighting upgrade,” she said.

“Our sporting clubs are the heart of our community, and they deserve modern, welcoming, inclusive facilities.

“Their success comes down to their time, grit and determination to get the best for their clubs, contribute in-kind and financially too, and our government is proud to have joined in the partnership to make this pavilion a reality.”

The new pavilion includes three players’ change rooms, an umpires’ change room, an accessible toilet and change space, a medical room, an office, a kitchenette, a multi-purpose space, a canteen, baby change facilities, storage and an undercover spectator viewing area facing the reserve’s seven courts.

Wonthaggi and District Netball Association president Virginia Hunt said the association was growing strongly, with more than 100 community players and five clubs already involved.

“Netball is growing, it’s always been strong within our community in regional Victoria, but it is growing,” she said.

“It’s an opportunity for players to get out and do something active, and it’s a facility that we can use not only Saturday mornings, but we can now use in the evenings, we can use during the week, all the time.”

Wonthaggi Power netball operations manager Bec Farrell said the club had seen significant growth in its juniors over the past year, growing from 30 to more than 80.

She said the new facilities would help the club continue this upward trajectory.

“We’re just so excited to have the space and to be able to offer it to our netball community,” she said.