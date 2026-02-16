Public Practice

Leongatha, Victoria

Full-Time Preferred

4–5 Days per Week Considered

An opportunity is available for an experienced Accountant to join a young, dynamic and growing public practice in Leongatha, South Gippsland.

This position offers the opportunity to work closely with the Principal in a professional, client-focused environment servicing a broad range of small businesses.

The successful applicant will play an important role in supporting the continued growth of the practice while developing their own technical and advisory capabilities.

Key Responsibilities:

• Preparation of financial statements and income tax returns

• BAS preparation and compliance

• Client liaison and relationship management

• Assistance with business advisory matters

• Use of Xero, MYOB and related accounting software

Skills and Experience:

• 3+ years’ experience in public practice (preferred)

• CA/CPA qualified or currently undertaking studies

• Sound technical knowledge and attention to detail

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively

• Interest in long-term professional growth

The Opportunity:

• Join a young and steadily expanding regional practice

• Clear pathway for professional development

• Genuine long-term career prospects, including potential future partnership

• Flexible working arrangements (minimum four days per week considered)

• Salary negotiable, with a full-time equivalent range of $70,000 – $95,000+ plus super, depending on experience and qualifications. Pro rata for part-time arrangements.

This position is ideally full-time; however, applications from candidates seeking a minimum of four days per week will be considered.

Please submit your cover letter and resume via email to

shannyn@ashwoodaccounting.com.au.

All applications will be treated in strict confidence.