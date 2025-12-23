Administration Assistant/ Law Clerk
An exciting opportunity exists to join the busy and supportive team at Oakleys White in Foster. We are open to considering full time, part time and casual candidates able to work a minimum of three days per week.
Duties will incorporate all aspects of general administrative and clerical support to our partners including:
• Preparing legal documents and correspondence.
• Liaising with clients and other parties, both in person and via telephone.
• Opening, closing and updating client files.
• Filing, photocopying, collating and organising documents.
Prior experience in a law firm is advantageous but not essential. Experience in administration, reception, or customer service will also be valued. Full training and support will be provided.
The appointee must have:
• Excellent communication skills.
• The ability to work as a part of a fast-paced team.
• A positive attitude and willingness to learn.
• Strong literacy and computing skills, particularly use of Microsoft Office.
• Attention to detail.
Please email your resume and cover letter to partners@oakleyswhite.com.au by
20 January 2026. Contact Fiona Baxter
on (03) 5682 2211 with any queries.