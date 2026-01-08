AW Smith & Sons - We're Hiring
We currently have a full time position available in our Hardware Sales and we are especially interested in hearing from people who have existing retail, building or trade experience.
The applicant would require:
• A good work ethic
• Be reliable and committed
• Be self-motivated
• Customer focused
• Willing to work individually or as part of a team
• Be willing to work on a rotating weekend roster
Position
• Full time position available
If this sounds like you, please send your application including a cover letter detailing your experience and what you would bring to the role along with your resume to:accounts@awsmith.com.au
Or Attention: The Manager A.W. Smith & Sons 7-13 Roughead St, Leongatha VIC, 3953
Applications close Friday, January 30