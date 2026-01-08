AW Smith & Sons - We're Hiring

We currently have a full time position available in our Hardware Sales and we are especially interested in hearing from people who have existing retail, building or trade experience.

The applicant would require:

• A good work ethic

• Be reliable and committed

• Be self-motivated

• Customer focused

• Willing to work individually or as part of a team

• Be willing to work on a rotating weekend roster

Position

• Full time position available

If this sounds like you, please send your application including a cover letter detailing your experience and what you would bring to the role along with your resume to:accounts@awsmith.com.au

Or Attention: The Manager A.W. Smith & Sons 7-13 Roughead St, Leongatha VIC, 3953

Applications close Friday, January 30