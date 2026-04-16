Bass Coast calls out Labor government on loss of MotoGP

A festival of motorsport is one of the potential opportunities that Bass Coast Shire has presented to state government to compensate for the loss of the Phillip Island MotoGP with limited formal response.

A year too late according to Cr Ron Bauer on the loss of the Phillip Island MotoGP but there could be a silver lining to the catastrophe. B14_1626

THE LOSS of the Phillip Island MotoGP has been squarely lobbed into the arms of the state government after Bass Coast Shire Council this week renewed its calls for a replacement series of events.

Cr Jan Thompson said although Bass Coast had made some inroads in addressing support and replacement events with state government ministers the loss of the MotoGP was an economic setback that needed to be resolved.

“A year too late,” said Cr Ron Bauer.

“The loss of the MotoGP is devastating but the writing had been on the wall for some time now. We can point the finger at Liberty Media, the new owners of the race or Dorna or the state government but that does little to change anything at this stage.”

Cr Bauer said there could be a silver lining to the catastrophe.

“The layout of the street circuit in South Australia doesn’t hold a patch on the beauty of the iconic Phillip Island track. The riders, commentators and spectators love the location of our iconic track. The new US owners Liberty Media wanted a street circuit. I think that the decision is fraught with danger and time will tell,” said Cr Bauer.

“The Phillip Island track is iconic to motor sport. It’s our ace up our sleeve. We lost the MotoGP due to the infrastructure, transport and accompanying activities that support such an event. At present, Phillip Island is substandard for modern motor sport.”

Cr Bauer urged government to look at a long-term plan to rescue the MotoGP back.

“If the state government of whatever persuasion after November or the federal government allocates, together with the private sector, the necessary monies over the next six years to redevelop the facilities on Phillip Island to world class standard, we can then confidently tender for the MotoGP to return to our Island after the SA contract runs out in eight years,” Cr Bauer said.

“Phillip Island lost the race in 1993 to Eastern Creek for six years before coming home.”

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead said it was about filling an economic black hole that had been left by the loss of the MotoGP.

“The Festival of Motorsport would a terrific proposal,” said Cr Halstead.

“Things such as a seven-day motor festival had great substance and should be embraced and supported. Council is seeking a clear commitment from the state government to commit and engage all parties to bring forward a coordinated tourism future pathway that is substantial, sustainable and reflects the needs of our community.”

Deputy Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said it was really important to continue to advocate for this and to continue to put the pressure on the state that Bass Coast Shire Council wanted to be included and wanted to be an equal stakeholder.

“We’re not going to go away,” said Cr Tessari.

“We’re going to continue to advocate and look after our Bass Coast.”

Cr Mat Morgan suggested Bass Coast take on the MotoE MotoGP or the FormulaE to turn Phillip Island into the home of electric motorsport.

“Nothing can replace the MotoGP by itself,” said Cr Morgan.

“We’re keen to put ideas on the table, but the minister just needs to open the door first.”

Cr Tim O'Brien suggested Bass Coast Shire needed to engage with the Linfox group.

“If its apparent there’s no event large enough to replace these international events. We need to go back to the drawing board and put our thinking caps on,” Cr O'Brien said.

“It is such an iconic circuit, and it is such an iconic place that if we can bring the right people to the table with government money, with government support, with the Linfox group and with the people and managers of the track, I’ve got no doubt we will be able to come up with the kind of solution that they need and that we need.”

Bass Coast Shire said it had shared a range of potential initiatives and opportunities to support economic resilience, visitation and local business with the Victorian Government as part of its ongoing advocacy, but with limited formal response to date.

Council called on the Victorian Government including the Premier and Minister for Tourism to meet with Bass Coast Shire Council and key regional stakeholders at the earliest opportunity and engage directly on a suite of transition opportunities.

Bass Coast also sought a meeting with the Linfox Property Group.