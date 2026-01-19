• Permanent part-time position

• 24 hours per week (3 days)

• Flexible working hours

We are seeking an experienced and highly organised Bookkeeper / Finance Officer to join our team. The successful candidate will have strong office administration experience, sound knowledge of accounts receivable and payable, and advanced skills in MYOB and Excel. You will also be confident managing weekly payroll and HR-related tasks.

You will be detail-oriented, tech-savvy, and adept at reconciliations and monthly/annual financial reporting, with the ability to work independently and manage competing priorities effectively.

What we offer:

• $38 - $42ph + Super negotiable for the right candidate

• Supportive and dynamic management team

• Friendly, professional healthcare environment

• Comprehensive handover and transitional training

This role is available for a mid-February commencement.

Please forward all applications via email to:

Sally Cairnduff - General Manager

Wonthaggi Miner’s Dispensary

manager@minersdispensary.com.au

www.minersdispensary.com.au