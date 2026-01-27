Bus Drivers wanted

South Coast Bus is seeking experienced Heavy Vehicle Drivers for casual employment based from our Cowes Depot.

This role will suit those who like variety in work tasks with previous exposure to driving medium rigid vehicles. Flexibility in availability across the week essential with plenty of work for the right candidates. There is multiple opportunities on offer.

A typical week would include covering school runs, camps transfers, some night work to Penguins as well as availability for weekend route shifts, wedding and special events.

The successful candidates must be good with people, able to work independently and hold at least a MR license. You will be required to obtain a passenger endorsement (drivers certificate) and working with children check card if you don’t already have one.

Please call 5951 4600

or send your resume to email:

operations@southcoastbus.com.au

or post PO Box 946, Cowes, 3922