Classrooms turn green and gold as local students rally for Socceroos

Embracing World Cup Fever senior students at Bass Coast Secondary College were allowed to watch the game during class to see the Socceroos go through to the World Cup knock-out rounds.

Year 11 at Bass Coast Secondary College were caught in the moment watching the Socceroos play Paraguay. b35_2626

LOCAL schools from across the Bass Coast and South Gippsland joined in the world cup frenzy on the last day of the school term last week to see the Socceroos go through to the World Cup knock-out rounds.

Although the Victorian Department of Education left the decision on whether students could watch the Socceroos' world cup match up to individual school principals Education Minister Ben Carroll publicly endorsed and encouraged schools to air the match on the final day of term.

With no state-wide mandate and because each principal sets their own school's operational policies, the approach varied. Some schools hosted whole-of-school viewing events in assembly halls while others allowed in-class streaming as an end-of-term reward.

Embracing World Cup fever Bass Coast Secondary College Senior Campus Principal Alison Gill allowed students to watch the game during class in their classrooms, together as a group in the school lecture theatre, or stream the game in the library.

With 750 students all eager to watch the drama unfold, Ms Gill explained that accommodating the request was an easy choice, especially given official guidelines to make the game accessible. Staff were also given the option to watch the game during their lunchtime, ensuring nobody missed the action.

“The last day of term is usually very quiet,” said Ms Gill. “But not today. The energy across the campus was absolutely electric.”

Students at Bass Coast Secondary College were enthusiastic and vocal in their support for the national team. Many were permitted to wear official scarves in the traditional green and gold as part of their school uniform for the day.

The successful qualification sparked celebratory chants across local school grounds as the final whistle blew. With the Socceroos now moving into the high-stakes next round of the tournament, the football fever gripping local classrooms is expected to intensify over the winter school holidays.