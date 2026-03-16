Cleaner Wanted

Waterfront Holiday Rental at Walkerville North

We’re looking for a reliable and detail-oriented cleaner to help maintain our beautiful holiday rental.

Responsible for preparing the house between guest stays to ensure it’s spotless, welcoming, and ready for the next visitors.

Flexible hours depending on bookings, work in a relaxed coastal environment

and we will pay a premium for the right person (or couple)

Please phone Sam on 0418 878 911 if you are interested or want more information.