Community knitters spin yarns and knit blankets for the homeless

The Uniting Church Hall in Inverloch was turned into a bustling hub of creativity, charity for World Knitting in Public Day.

Jan Coates passing on her knitting skills gained over a lifetime to Willow on World Knitting Day at the Uniting Church in Inverloch. b14_2426

THE rhythmic click of knitting needles echoed through the Inverloch Uniting Church last weekend as local residents gathered to celebrate World Knitting in Public Day.

The increasingly popular event which is held on the second Saturday of June every year transformed the Uniting Church Hall into a bustling hub of creativity, charity, and connection with a profound community purpose.

“We’re not just a church we’re a group of knitters,” said lifelong knitter Jan Coates.

“If people want to learn to knit we make knitted squares to be sewn together to make blankets for the homeless. We knit all sorts of shapes and sizes for patchwork blankets.

Passing on her knitting skills to future generations Ms Coates said she had taught all her grandchildren how to knit and her three sons. Knitting mostly at night Ms Coates also sews during the day. “The best reward is being able to relax.”

Organised entirely by local volunteers, the gathering at the Uniting Church welcomed seasoned craftspeople and eager beginners, all rallying around the shared goal of knitting yarn squares to create warm winter blankets for those in need.

From humble beginnings in 2005 World Knitting in Public Day has evolved into the largest knitter-run event globally. The movement relies entirely on the efforts of volunteers, allowing each local group to inject its own unique ideas, flair, and charitable focus into the world-wide celebration of knitting.

In Inverloch organisers chose to channel this global momentum into a tangible local cause, ensuring that every stitch made a direct difference to vulnerable people feeling the chill of a Bass Coast winter.

The atmosphere inside the hall was vibrant and inclusive. Attendees were invited to drop in for a quick hour or stay for the entire five-hour session. Organisers supplied complimentary tea and coffee, fostering a warm social environment where stories were shared as quickly as casting-on techniques.

While many experienced participants arrived with their own prized wool and specialised needles, the organisers ensured nobody was left out, providing free yarn and equipment to anyone walking through the door empty-handed.

For many attendees, the event served as the perfect, low-pressure opportunity to pick up a craft they had always wanted to try. Patient, friendly mentors sat side-by-side with novices, guiding them through the basic knit and purl stitches.

Within a short time, beginners who had never held a needle before were successfully contributing their very first rows to the cause.

"Always wanted to learn to knit? Now is your opportunity!" was the rallying cry from organisers leading up to the weekend and the local community responded enthusiastically.

Participants brought along friends, family members, and neighbours, turning the charitable drive into a lively social outing. Experienced knitters also relished the chance to share their passion and trade tips, enjoying the rare opportunity to knit together in a large social group rather than at home alone.

The collective effort yielded dozens of beautifully textured, multicoloured squares, which will soon be stitched together into a durable, heavy blanket.

The success of the Inverloch event highlighted a broader global trend. Knitting has exploded into a modern, gender-inclusive phenomenon, shedding its old-fashioned stereotypes to embrace a diverse new generation of makers.

Organisers expressed their deep gratitude to everyone who donated their time, skill, and warmth, proving that a small country town can make a massive impact for those in need of warmth, one stitch at a time.