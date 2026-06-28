Demon Alex Turner hits 100-game milestone

MEENIYAN Dumbalk United (MDU) Football Netball Club celebrated a monumental milestone as Alex Turner took to the court for her 100th senior game.

Playing coach for MDU B Grade Alex Turner is one of the club’s most cherished players. b38_2626

MEENIYAN Dumbalk United (MDU) Football Netball Club celebrated a monumental milestone as one of its most cherished and enduring figures, Alex Turner, took to the court for her 100th senior game.

Spanning an impressive 18 years, Turner’s journey with the Demons is a testament to her loyalty, resilience, and enduring passion for country netball. For a club that thrives on community spirit, reaching the 100-game milestone cements her status as a true legend of the red and blue.

Over nearly two decades, Turner has established herself as a central pillar of the club’s culture. Her presence has been the backbone of MDU netball serving as the kind of teammate every player wants to have in their corner.

Alex Turner has been a driving force behind MDU’s formidable record of achievement. b37_2626

On court, her impact is instantly recognisable, both visually and audibly. Turner possesses a big, unmistakable voice that acts as a constant soundtrack to MDU matches, encouraging, directing, and lifting the girls around her.

As a fiercely talented and highly skilled netballer, Turner reads the play beautifully. Her spatial awareness and anticipation mean she is always in the right place at the right time, offering the ultimate ‘here if you need me’ safety option for her teammates.

Her competitive edge has made her a formidable opponent. "It feels great to be back," Turner said, reflecting on her journey to triple figures. "I am very proud of what we’re doing on court."

Her path to 100 games showcases remarkable dedication, continuing to play at an elite local level after welcoming two gorgeous kids. Today, she remains as fit, strong, and fiercely competitive as ever, proving that time has done nothing to slow her down.

Turner’s influence extends far beyond her playing capabilities. Born to lead, she is currently thriving as the coach of the MDU B Grade side. Her strategic understanding of the game and natural leadership style have earned her immense respect from every player under her guidance.

Turner balances the tactical demands of coaching with her playing duties seamlessly, fostering a culture of development and success. Off the court, Turner is just as adored.

A proper club member through and through, she makes time for everyone across both the football and netball factions. Whether she is sharing a funny story after the final siren or supporting the junior grades, her social presence defines the family-first culture of MDU.

The entire Meeniyan Dumbalk United community turned out in force to watch Turner pull on the bib, coach her side, and take the court for her milestone match. The club expressed its immense gratitude for everything she has given to the Demons over the past 18 years. Congratulations, Alex Turner, on a magnificent 100 games.