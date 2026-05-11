Leongatha | Full-Time

At Goldsmith, we’re committed to excellence in every machine we service. We take pride in the dedication of our talented team who keep our fleet and operations running at peak performance.

We’re currently seeking an experienced Diesel Mechanic to join our maintenance team based in our workshop in Leongatha, Victoria.

What you’ll be doing:

• Performing scheduled maintenance, diagnostics and repairs on a range of heavy vehicles and equipment

• Identifying, assessing, and resolving mechanical issues to ensure equipment reliability and safety

• Following defined scopes of work and maintaining detailed records of service and repair activities

What’s on offer:

• Full-time hours

• Competitive rates

• A stable, supportive team environment

How to apply:

Send your CV to hr@goldsmith.com.au or call 0455 254 930.