Eel jumping time at Wreck Creek for Inverloch Equinox Festival

A highlight of opening night at the Inverloch Equinox Festival was a First Nations tribute to the seasonal calendar of the Bunurong and Boonwurrung people. The equinox marks Luk Eel Season when eels at Wreck Creek make the big jump to the sea for their journey to the Coral Sea.

Invy Gull at opening night for the Inverloch Equinox Festival with Jordan Crugnale MP (Member for Bass), Glenn Morris (President ITA), Chris Buckingham (State Labor candidate for Bass), Cr Meg Edwards (Bass Coast Shire Council), ITA committee members Sarah Vesty and Kate McDonald, Chris Morley (Latrobe Valley Astronomical Society), Brian Brewer (After Dark Tours), Carol Waters (Inverloch Bowling Club) and sponsors and supporters including Fiona McMahon (Ray White Real Estate), Janette Montgomery (South Coast FM) and Penelope Rowe (Bendigo Community Bank Inverloch). B24_1226

A HIGHLIGHT of opening night at the Inverloch Equinox Festival was a First Nations tribute from State Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale MP for the seasonal calendar of the Bunurong and Boonwurrung people of the Kulin Nation.

Ms Crugnale said we had an opportunity to learn about the Bunurong and Boonwurrung seasonal calendar which included six sometimes seven seasons guided by ecological indicators rather than calendar dates.

“This time of year, marks Luk Eel Season when autumn rains arrive and as cooler weather sets in eels migrate downstream. With the approaching king tides we know that down at Wreck Creek, when conditions are right the eels make the big jump to the sea and begin their journey up to the Coral Sea,” said Ms Crugnale.

“The autumn equinox is a time of cooling down, changes in food availability, rituals, harvest and celestial guides. It is about balance and harmony and aligning our energy with the natural world.”

Ms Crugnale said we were truly fortunate to be gathered on this beautiful ancient land walking together with open hearts learning, sharing, listening, truth telling, and healing.

The Inverloch Equinox Festival was described as a vibrant celebration of wellbeing, nature, creativity, and harvest, set along the stunning coastline of the Bass Coast.

Ms Crugnale said the government was proud to support this extraordinary festival through the Regional Events Fund which helps bring communities together while attracting visitors, supporting local businesses, and creating jobs.

“The Inverloch Tourism Association, its committee, members and volunteers bring this weekend to life. Your time, creativity, and passion are driven by your deep commitment to community,” said Ms Crugnale.

“We are proud to partner with the ITA alongside the Inverloch Community Bank, Bass Coast Shire Council, Evans Petroleum, the Inverloch Lions Club, and the many other supporters involved. It has also been wonderful to hear how brilliantly the teams at ITA and Visit Victoria have worked together, a true partnership that reflects the intent to make this a signature event and a recurring one at that.”

Invy Gull with Penelope Rowe (Bendigo Community Bank Inverloch), Cr Meg Edwards (Bass Coast Shire Council), Jordan Crugnale MP (Member for Bass) and Glenn Morris (President ITA) at the opening of the 2026 Inverloch Equinox Festival. B22_1226

Glenn Morris President of the Inverloch Tourism Association (ITA) said the committee had put in massive hours to make the festival happen and the live weather crosses during the Channel 9 Today Show were a great start to the event.

“Visit Victoria was instrumental in getting the weather crosses to Inverloch.”

Mr Morris said the ITA website had received 55,000 views with a national audience.