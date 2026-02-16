Beef and Lamb / Leongatha, Victoria

We are seeking a dedicated and highly motivated candidate to join our clients family owned- pastoral farming business. This farming business is located in the premium agricultural region of Leongatha, South Gippsland. The farm spans approximately 450 hectares and operates a well-established beef and lamb enterprise, breeding lambs and finishing beef for sale. The property is well set up, relatively low maintenance, and features best-in-class, modern farming machinery and infrastructure. With owners not based onsite full time, this is an excellent opportunity for an experienced and capable manager to take ownership of a high-quality operation in a productive and well-resourced farming landscape.

The Role:

The Farm Manager will be responsible for the day-to-day management and performance of the farm, operating with a high level of autonomy.

Key responsibilities include:

• Managing all aspects of beef and lamb production, including animal health, welfare, and performance

• Implementing and managing grazing and pasture systems to maximise productivity

• Operating and maintaining modern farm machinery and equipment

• Overseeing general farm maintenance, including fencing, water systems, and yards

• Preparing livestock for sale and coordinating transport and logistics

• Maintaining accurate livestock and farm records

• Communicating regularly with ownership on farm performance and planning

Your Background:

We are seeking a motivated, capable individual who is confident running a farm independently. The successful applicant will ideally have:

• Proven hands-on experience in beef and/or sheep farming

• Strong livestock handling and animal husbandry skills

• A good understanding of pasture-based farming systems

• The ability to plan, prioritise, and manage seasonal workloads

• A proactive, reliable, and self-motivated approach

• Pride in running a tidy, efficient, and well-presented farm

• The ability to work independently while maintaining clear communication

This is a rare opportunity to manage a premium, well-resourced farm with strong owner support but minimal day-to-day oversight. The role offers long-term stability, autonomy, access to modern machinery and infrastructure, and the chance to run a quality beef and lamb operation in one of Victoria’s most productive farming regions.

Application: To apply for this role please submit a current resume and cover letter indicating your suitability for the role to leongatha@sej.com.au .

Please use ref Farm Manager in the subject line.