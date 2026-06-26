Future funding concerns over Cowes streetscape project

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari faced a raft of questions over the future of Cowes streetscape project at the last council meeting as funding hits a roadblock. b11_2526

A MAJOR update for the Cowes Streetscape Master Plan has confirmed that future stages of the Cowes foreshore redevelopment project currently remain completely un-funded.

The project master plan adopted by Bass Coast Shire Council relied on four distinct stages with current on-ground works strictly isolated to Stage 1, known as the Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project. Stage 1 was fully funded by the federal government’s Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program.

With future stages now on hold while council secures additional funding, project timelines are under review amid concerns over the long-term future of Thompson Avenue, The Esplanade, and Olive Justice Place construction phases.

To minimise financial and physical disruption to local traders, project contractors broke the initial Stage 1 project down into four geographic construction phases.

Phase 1 targeted The Esplanade East between Thompson Avenue and Bass Avenue.

Phase 2 governed the bottom half of Thompson Avenue North, while Phase 3 covered the top half of that same stretch.

Finally, Phase 4 encompassed The Esplanade West between Thompson Avenue and Warley Avenue.

Construction crews are currently actively working on Phases 2 and 3 along Thompson Avenue North and council has estimated these highly visible streetscape works, along the main thoroughfare and The Esplanade will wrap up by mid-July.

Council revealed it appointed a Melbourne-based landscape design firm to spearhead the Thompson Avenue layout. The detailed brief given to the architects focussed on four core community objectives to revitalise the popular tourist hub.

The plan firstly prioritised township connection by linking the main commercial zone directly to the water. Secondly, it targeted character reinvigoration to refresh and celebrate the unique coastal identity of Cowes.

The third priority of transit integration was to seamlessly connect the physical ends of the town centre from The Esplanade through to Church Street. Finally, a heavy pedestrian focus was proposed to create streets for people by prioritising foot traffic, outdoor dining, and accessible public spaces.

Despite these grand design goals, the admission that future stages lack funding has sparked intense debate among locals. Traders have welcomed the mid-July conclusion for the current works but express deep concerns that an incomplete rollout could leave the town aesthetically mismatched.

Council insists that completing Stage 1 establishes a vital foundation. They state that having shovel-ready designs prepared for the unfunded sections will position Cowes favourably for future state and federal rounds of funding grants.

The final phase of Stage 1 is expected to commence in July with works completed by October 2026. A timetable has not yet been prepared for the future unfunded stages.