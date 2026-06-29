Generous donation hits the right note for South Gippsland Concert Band

Celebrating over 50 years of local music the South Gippsland Concert Band has received a generous donation from the Martin Carlson Foundation.

The South Gippsland Concert Band has received a donation from the Martin Carlson Foundation to continue to provide entertainment across the region.

A CHANCE encounter has sparked a $750 donation from the Martin Carlson Foundation for the South Gippsland Concert Band celebrating over 50 years of local music.

The decision to fund the group followed a recent Korumburra Lions Club event where the South Gippsland Concert Band was performing. So impressed were the Martin Carlson Foundation trustees by the live performance and the sheer dedication of the musicians they decided to step in with immediate financial backing.

Bridging generations through music the South Gippsland Concert Band is a completely independent, not-for-profit organisation. For more than five decades, the ensemble has provided vital entertainment and cultural connection across the region.

The foundation said the band was a crucial social link to the local community noting that the membership spans all age groups and brings together diverse community members.

“It serves as a valuable platform for emerging young local talent to hone their skills alongside seasoned players,” said trustee Gary Brittle.

Operating without permanent ongoing funding the band relies on community support to keep its operations sustainable. MCF representatives stated that the group deserved immense applause for its ongoing dedication and community spirit.

”This $750 grant will directly support the band's mission to remain accessible, buy music charts, maintain equipment, and travel to community events,” Mr Brittle said.

The Martin Carlson Foundation aims to reward groups that consistently give back to the region. The band is actively welcoming new members to join its ranks. Musicians of all skill levels are encouraged to inquire, with specific openings available for brass players, woodwind and percussionists.

By welcoming players from all backgrounds, the band ensures that local music remains a vibrant, inclusive part of South Gippsland's identity. If you would like to participate and join the group please contact Kath Moodie on 0400 332 851.