Know what to do if an emergency hits

Disaster Relief Australia volunteers help out after the Mirboo North storm in February 2024.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council stresses that you can handle any emergency better if you are prepared, prompting it to run community workshops across the shire titled ‘The First 72 hours’ where you can learn simple steps to help you and your family prepare for the first three days after an emergency.

Council explained that when a major emergency occurs, emergency services, power companies and relief agencies often experience extremely high demand.

“While help will arrive as soon as possible, it may take time for support to reach every community — especially in widespread events such as storms, fires or floods; that’s why it is important to be prepared to look after yourself, your family, and your pets for the first 72 hours following an emergency,” council states.

Visit southgippsland.vic.gov.au or call council on 5662 9200 to book into one of the free in-person sessions, with online bookings preferred due to expected high call volumes.

Alternatively, there are two online sessions, the first run from Venus Bay Community Centre at 5.30pm on Tuesday June 23, and the other from Sandy Point Community Centre from 5.30pm until 6.30pm on Wednesday July 1, with links on council’s website to join those sessions.



‘The First 72 Hours’ in-person session details are:

Venus Bay: Venus Bay Community Centre on Wednesday June 24 at 12pm, coinciding with the community lunch.

Tarwin Lower: Mechanics Institute/Memorial Hall on Wednesday June 24 at 6.30pm (community dinner)

Sandy Point: Sandy Point Community Centre on Wednesday July 1 from 11am until 12.30pm with refreshments provided.

Leongatha: Myli Library pop-ups on Monday July 13 from 10am until 1pm and Tuesday July 14 from 4pm until 6.30pm, and Leongatha Community House on Tuesday July 14 from 2pm (afternoon tea) and Wednesday July 15 from 10.30am (morning tea).

Foster: Myli Library pop-up on Tuesday July 28 from 10am until 1pm, and Manna Gum Community House on Wednesday July 29 from 10.30am (morning tea) and on Thursday July 30 from 5.30pm (community supper).

Mirboo North: Mirboo North Community Foundation on Wednesday August 5 from 10.30am (morning tea).

Korumburra: Milpara Community House on Monday August 10 from 1pm.