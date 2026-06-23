Korumburra Lions continue to benefit community

Members of the 2026/27 Korumburra Lions Club committee are looking forward to another year of helping the community.

AFTER staving off possible extinction five years ago, the Lions Club of Korumburra is thriving, those at its recent Changeover Dinner hearing how it contributes locally and further afield.

Representatives of various local organisations were acknowledged and funds distributed to support their work in the community.

The club’s fundraising efforts enabled Hillside Lodge to purchase a Syringe Driver that will provide dignity to residents, with Bayside Health CEO Louise Sparkes explaining how the device benefits those in aged care.

“It stops them having to go to hospital if they’re needing end of life care; they can stay in Hillside Lodge, which is their home,” she said, adding the devices are quite expensive and it’s fantastic to have another one, and thanking Korumburra Lions for the support.

Regional Care Group CEO for Bayside Health Louise Sparkes shows the Syringe Driver funded by Korumburra Lions Club while Nurse Unit Manager at Hillside Lodge Elvis Chandra explains what the device does.

The club also continues to support the music program at Korumburra Secondary College, providing scholarship opportunities for those who want to learn a musical instrument but couldn’t otherwise afford tuition, something it’s done for five years.

South Gippsland Concert Band gained funding to help continue the joy they bring community, performing at the Changeover Dinner along with Korumburra Secondary College students.

Korumburra Fire Brigade also received funds, its appreciation expressed by Shane Maskell.

“We know there are a lot of community groups in town,” he said, clearly impressed by the ability of those at Korumburra Lions Club to support as many causes and projects as they do.

Lifeline Gippsland CEO Cindy Pullar expressed “a huge thank you to the Lions Club”.

“These funds are going to be directed to our hard to fill shifts; the highest number of calls come between 10pm to 6am,” she said.

While phones are answered by volunteers, Ms Pullar explained to the Sentinel-Times that costs include the phone system, training, accreditation, debriefing and other volunteer support to help them continue their challenging role without suffering ill effects.

Acknowledging the organisation receives State Government funding, she said that doesn’t cover all the costs, with Lifeline receiving financial support from various community groups and operating op shops.

CEO of Lifeline Gippsland Cindy Pullar receives the microphone from outgoing Korumburra Lions Club Treasurer Roger Powell, taking the opportunity to thank the Lions for supporting the service.

While outgoing Korumburra Lions Treasurer Roger Powell was delighted to announce the latest round of dispersals, he stressed it is one of the most difficult decisions the organisation makes because there are so many worthy causes.

He thanked the club’s members who raise the funds and are in the front line serving the community, as well as the various other community organisations that involve Korumburra Lions in their events, presenting fundraising opportunities.

Gary Brittle of the Martin Carlson Foundation was the evening’s MC, explaining that organisation is keen to continue fostering stronger ties with Korumburra Lions Club.

The Foundation supports local young people, including through schools, enabling them to learn skills as diverse as lifesaving and drone training.

Now into her third term as President of Korumburra Lions Club, Ms Hutton spoke of the joy it brings to see the community benefit from the efforts of its members, with that continuing to provide the motivation to get up early on a weekend and contribute.

The 2026/2027 Korumburra Lions Club committee is:

Jan Hutton (President), Peter McMaster (Treasurer), Alf Dennemoser (Portal Secretary), Minutes Secretaries Linda Whitaker and Dale Osmond, Kevin Cook (Correspondence Secretary), Simone Veld (Marketing Secretary), Shirley Cowling (Local Media Secretary) Community Liaison Dale Osmond and Kerrie Spencer, Carolyn Anderson (Community Engagement), Membership Co-ordinators Jean Worthy and Di Williams, Catering Coordinators Val Wilson, Kerrie Spencer, Di Williams, Carolyn Anderson and Keryn Flenley, and Christmas Cakes Co-ordinators Rob and Linda Whitaker.