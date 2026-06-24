Korumburra Men’s Shed officially open

Member for Eastern Victoria Tom McIntosh, John Davies of Korumburra Men’s Shed and Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien are delighted to see the new Shed officially open.

KORUMBURRA Men’s Shed is officially open, the former locomotive storage facility the third home for the local group, Labor Member for Eastern Victoria Tom McIntosh and Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien of The Nationals combining to unveil the official plaque.

That demonstrated the bipartisan support for the initiative to transform a facility that previously consisted of a gravel floor and work pits for trains into a suitable place for men to work on their projects and socialise.

Both politicians, along with Korumburra local and South Gippsland Shire councillor Bron Beach highlighted the importance of Men’s Sheds for the wellbeing of blokes, even if Mr O’Brien quipped that no work gets done in the sheds as everyone is enjoying morning or afternoon tea when he visits.

Cr Beach has seen the value of Men’s Sheds through her career as an addictions counsellor.

“Men need a space where they can go, where they can have those shoulder-to-shoulder conversations, working side by side, and we know how important these sorts of organisations are for men’s mental health,” she said.

“In my space, it’s wonderful to see men exchanging beers for cups of tea and coffee at the Men’s Shed.”

Mark Tyrrell, Shed & Community Development Liaison for the Australian Men’s Shed Association remarked that Men’s Sheds started in Australia, the Irishman saying there are now 1,300 Men’s Sheds nationally and adding, “It’s a worldwide phenomenon; it’s in 20 countries and there are 500 in Ireland.”

He is delighted to see the transformation of the new Korumburra Men’s Shed from the storage facility it was when he first visited.

At that stage, he drove past the shed three times, unable to believe it could be the one he was looking for due to its vast size.

“Bunnings has changed colours,” was his initial reaction to the building from outside, and when he eventually made his way in after being advised it was indeed the right shed, he discovered how much had to be done.

“It’s a credit to you,” he told all those who pitched in to accomplish what needed doing, Korumburra Men’s Shed members having done much of the work themselves.

Korumburra Men’s Shed began in a small and run-down building at Coal Creek, the men working hard to bring it up to scratch, eventually moving into the larger goods shed in the town’s railway precinct near the now-transformed locomotive shed.

John Davies, one of the founders of Korumburra Men’s Shed spoke of the efforts that have gone into that transformation, and the help from Government, community groups, businesses and individuals.

Showing a photo of what the locomotive shed looked like inside when Korumburra Men’s Shed applied for the lease, he reflected on “almost six years of negotiating the lease, applying for grants, waiting for rolling stock to be removed from the building, getting plans drawn up, and planning permits, getting the power connected, and a concrete floor”.

That was all followed by a couple of years of construction.

Covid and sharp rises in material costs were among the hurdles the men overcame.

“I’m immensely proud of the efforts put in by so many to get us where you see us today,” Mr Davies said.

“Every barrier, they’ve got over it,” Mr McIntosh declared, impressed by what has been achieved on a limited budget, and delighted to see the locomotive storage building repurposed.

The State Government initially provided an $80,000 grant through the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, which would have enabled the meeting room and toilets to be built with a concrete floor, but would have left the workshop with a gravel surface.

Hearing the situation, Mr O’Brien sprang into action, writing to then Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll who agreed the gravel floor would be inadequate, leading to an additional $80,000 of funding through VicTrack.

VicTrack also provided Community Grants totalling $20,000, with South Gippsland Shire Council giving a Community Grant of $7,650 for a crossover and accessible parking.

Michel Morisset and John Cengia with Michel’s mosaic that shows the tiling skills he used in the Korumburra Men’s Shed fitout.

John Davies leads a tour of Korumburra Men’s Shed.