Local historians celebrate 30 years of unlocking the region’s past

Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. marked its 30th anniversary this week by inviting current and past members as well as the broader community to an afternoon tea at the historic Wonthaggi State Coal Mine.

Volunteers with more than 20 years’ service with Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. Eileen Henderson, Kimberley Neave, Barbara Robertson, Pam Chapman, Valda Scrase, Maureen Stark and Jenny Osler (President) celebrated the group’s 30 th anniversary at the State Coal Mine. b14_2526

A PILLAR of Bass Coast’s cultural heritage has celebrated three decades of connecting families, unearthing pioneer secrets, and breaking through historical brick walls.

Founded in 1996 Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. (WGI) officially marked its 30th anniversary this month, capping off thirty years of dedicated volunteer service to local and international researchers.

To honour this milestone the WGI committee invited current and past members of Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. as well as the broader community, to an anniversary afternoon tea at the historic Wonthaggi State Coal Mine café.

Liz Williamson, Liz O’Dell and Liz White celebrated the 30 th anniversary of Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. at the State Coal Mine cafe. b15_2526

The event proved to be a nostalgic gathering, offering a chance to reflect on the thousands of family lines rescued from obscurity by the group over the decades.

President Jenny Osler said a highlight of the last 30 years had been the transition from old style document research to computer database resources and artificial intelligence.

Jean Gunston and Maureen Stark met for afternoon tea at the State Coal Mine to mark the 30th anniversary of Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. b16_2526

With a constant membership of around 100 Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. started by operating out of a cupboard at the Wonthaggi Railway Station, moved to the Ladies Waiting Room then relocated to the arcade in McBride Avenue before finding a permanent home at the new Myli library.

“We get referrals from the library and people just drop-in,” said Ms Osler.

With an experienced team of researchers thousands of people have been helped over the years according to Ms Osler. “DNA technology has also changed how we operate, the challenge is to keep moving forward with many members now in their eighties.”

Glenys Dempsey and Maureen Matthews joined members of Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. for the 30 th anniversary afternoon tea at the State Coal Mine cafe. b17_2526

WGI has had to offer members different things including an important social connection role, social events, zoom online training and film screenings.

“We find ways to help people,” Ms Osler said. “Assisting people to find out about their grandparents by helping them organise family records and information. “Some people simply hit a brick wall in their search and need a fresh set of eyes.”

From humble beginnings the volunteer-run non-profit organisation has grown into a premier regional hub for historical inquiry. Operating from the Family History Centre, comfortably nested inside the Wonthaggi Library this central location serves as the beating heart for these amateur sleuths and seasoned historians tracing local family trees, navigating complex Gippsland pioneer records, and exploring global origins.

Enjoying afternoon tea at the State Coal Mine café to mark the 30th anniversary of Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. were Irene Williams and Karen Pankhurst. b18_2526

One of the joys of being a member of WGI according to Ms Osler is that you can talk about ancestry and the people around you are keen to listen. “We help people reconnect their family story. For some it's to explore their indigenous background.”

The organisation’s longevity is rooted in its collaborative spirit. WGI frequently partners with regional libraries and community groups, including Bass Coast Shire Council, to provide comprehensive historical research support. These partnerships ensure that the rich, sometimes forgotten stories of the region's early mining families and rural settlers remain accessible to future generations.

Helen Laing and Glenise Turley marked the 30th anniversary Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. with tea and scones at the State Coal Mine. b19_2526

For those inspired by popular television ancestry shows or recent DNA test results, WGI offers the perfect launching pad. Group leaders emphasise that the best place to start any historical journey is at the Family History Centre.

Visitors can drop in for an hour or a full session to have a chat with a knowledgeable volunteer, browse unique physical records, and access a vast array of digital databases that might otherwise sit behind costly paywalls.

As WGI steps into its fourth decade, its core purpose remains unchanged, to help fellow researchers find missing records and conquer the ultimate research roadblocks.

Jenny Jacobs and Wendy Purtle joined the large gathering of members of Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. to celebrate the organisation’s 30th anniversary. B20_2526

Whether you are a past member who helped lay the group's foundations, a current spreadsheet-wielding archivist, or simply a curious beginner wondering about the lives of their great-grandparents Wonthaggi Genealogy Inc. welcomes everyone.

WGI is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 10am to 1.30pm at the Wonthaggi library in Murray Street. Go online to wonthaggigenealogy.org.au/wgi2024/ or look for Wonthaggi Genealogy and Family History Group on Facebook.