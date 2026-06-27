A million reasons to love the Inverloch Community Bank

The Inverloch Community Bank presented cheques totalling close to $36,000 to local community groups as part of its 20th birthday celebrations.

Cheques amounting to close to $36,000 were presented to local community groups as part of the Inverloch Community Bank’s 20 th anniversary celebrations. b36_2626

There can be no doubt that community banking has its benefits. With the Inverloch Community Bank aiming to give away an astonishing $1 million to local community groups by October this year, the branch has proven that banking local has paid massive dividends for the Inverloch and district community.

Klaus Edel and Max Dusting from Inverloch Lions accepted two cheques from Inverloch Community Bank Branch Manager Penelope Rowe for Ride for Sight and disabled access to The Glade. b25_2626

Now celebrating its milestone 20th year of operation, the Inverloch Community Bank recently marked its two-decade journey by presenting cheques totalling close to $36,000 during an emotional presentation night and birthday celebration in Inverloch.

The event highlighted the incredible, lasting ripple effect that everyday banking choices can have on local volunteer organisations, sports clubs, and vital support networks. For twenty years, local residents have chosen to secure their mortgages, open savings accounts, and manage their business finances through a branch that pledges to return its profits directly to the community.

This unique model has transformed standard, routine financial transactions into powerful community assets, ensuring that regional wealth stays exactly where it belongs, in the hands of the people who build and sustain the town.

The Inverloch Art Show received a cheque for $2,500 from Inverloch Community Bank staff members Liam Wilson, Mel Shortis and Carolyn Collier. b23_2626

Among the diverse crowd of local champions to receive substantial donations on the evening were the Inverloch Art Show, Wonthaggi Interchurch Council, Inverloch Lions Club, Inverloch Cricket Club, Inverloch Cemetery Trust, South Gippsland Veterans Cricket Club, Go Girls Foundation, Venus Bay Tarwin Lower Men’s Shed, Friends of the State Coal Mine, and the Inverloch RSL Sub-Branch.

Jeff Robertson and Kaz Robertson from the Wonthaggi Interchurch Council accepted a cheque for $1,000 from Inverloch Community Bank staff member Mel Shortis. B24_2626

Each group represented a critical pillar of the local social fabric, spanning arts, sports, historical preservation, mental health, and emergency support. The room was filled with shared stories of struggle and triumph, as representatives from each organisation stepped up to receive their funding.

Inverloch Community Bank staff members Penelope Rowe and Liam Wilson with a $5,000 cheque for the new clubrooms at the Inverloch Cricket Club. B26_2626

The reliable, ongoing support of the local community bank provides a financial safety net that allows these organisations to plan for the future with confidence.

Community Bank Inverloch Director Louise Litchfield and staff member Liam Wilson presented a cheque for $9,000 to Lindsay Guerin President of the Inverloch RSL sub-branch for a themed mural at the rear of the Inverloch basketball courts. B32_2626

The single largest recipient of the night was the Inverloch RSL, which received a massive $9,000 grant. This funding is earmarked for a significant new public art piece, a commemorative mural to be painted on the rear wall of the Inverloch basketball courts.

The project aims to transform a plain public space into a deeply moving and educational landmark for residents and visitors alike. President of the Inverloch RSL Sub-Branch, Lindsay Guerin, expressed immense gratitude for the bank's backing. He explained that the expansive mural would serve as a powerful visual tribute, depicting global conflicts that have involved the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The artwork will span generations of service, representing local and national sacrifices from the Boer War, First World War, Second World War, Korean War, Vietnam War, First Gulf War, and the modern conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"This mural will ensure that the sacrifices of our veterans are never forgotten," Guerin noted during his acceptance speech. "It connects our younger generation with the rich history of service in our district, using public art to spark vital conversations about our past."

Jacky Webster and Terrie Seymour with Community Bank Inverloch Director Louise Litchfield and staff member Carolyn Collier accepting a cheque for $8,000 for the Inverloch Cemetery Trust. b27_2626

Another major funding injection went to the dedicated volunteers from the Inverloch Cemetery Trust, who walked away with $8,000. This financial boost will support vital restoration work and infrastructure upgrades at the local cemetery. The funds will help preserve the historical integrity of the grounds, ensuring that the resting places of the region’s pioneers are maintained with the utmost dignity and respect. Trust members emphasised that such funding is crucial for maintaining accurate records and upgrading public amenities for visiting families.

Rob Francis and Neil White from the South Gippsland Veterans Cricket Club accepted a cheque for $1,500 from Inverloch Community Bank staff member Liam Wilson. B28_2626

The South Gippsland Veterans Cricket Club received $1,500 which was greatly appreciated by club members Rob Francis and Neil White. “We started the club 8 years ago,” said Rob and Neil.

“We only have 28 members and run on a shoestring. This money will go to replace our tops which are 8 years old. We’re a mobile men’s shed on grass.” The club boasts two 80-year-olds that still play regular matches. “Being able to play and have a go is good fun.”

Inverloch Community Bank Branch Manager Penelope Rowe with a $1,000 cheque for the Go Girls Foundation. b29_2626

The Go Girls Foundation received $1,000 to provide ongoing support for women who are homeless or unable to find a job. “Women come to the program to get jobs and to assist with their mental health,” said Branch Manager Penelope Rowe.

John Hyett and Mike Gardiner from the Venus Bay Tarwin Lower Men’s Shed were presented with a cheque for $2,300 by Inverloch Community Bank Director Di Fulton. B30_2626

The Venus Bay and Tarwin Lower Men’s Shed received $2,300 to continue its work in the local community and assist women to learn how to use tools such as light chainsaws.

Gaye Burke and Clare Hocking from State Coal Mine Rescue Station Arts were presented with a cheque for $1,000 from Inverloch Community Bank staff member Carolyn Collier. B31_2626

State Coal Mine Rescue Station Arts were presented with a cheque for $1,000 to install mirrors for a ballet bar used by over 60 women for seniors' classical ballet classes.

As the Inverloch Community Bank inches closer to its historic $1 million lifetime giving goal this October, the broader impact of community banking becomes undeniable.

When a customer chooses to bank locally, their money actively funds local cricket nets, secures equipment for the men’s shed, helps feed vulnerable families via the Interchurch council, and keeps local history alive.

The 20th-anniversary celebration was not just a look back at two decades of financial success, it was a powerful reminder of what a community can achieve when it decides to support itself.

With a clear vision for the future and $1 million within reach, the Inverloch Community Bank continues to prove that successful banking is measured not just in dollars, but in the strength and resilience of the community it serves.

“The Inverloch Community Bank is a very special place to be.”