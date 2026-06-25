Marlene Stockdale will be missed as she heads into retirement

Shan’s Lingerie and Leisurewear owner Shelley Price and Marlene Stockdale on her final day before retirement.

MARLENE Stockdale has loved her time in fashion retail and will be missed by customers and workmates, Sentinel-Times popping into Shan’s Lingerie and Leisurewear on Wednesday for a chat during her final shift as retirement beckoned.

“It’s time,” was her simple response when asked what prompted that decision but such is her clear passion for the business and for helping customers, it seemed possible she may change her mind.

She’s also worked in another Leongatha fashion business and one in Inverloch, having been in the industry for 40 years and having enjoyed every aspect of it.

“Just the fashion, working with fabulous people, and the customers,” she responded when asked about the appeal of her role, pleased with the chance to make a positive difference to people’s day.

Marlene’s friendly outlook and expertise enable her to build rapport with customers, something that is particularly important in selling lingerie.

“They’re very thankful, and after having a good experience they come back,” Marlene said of the reaction from customers when properly fitted for lingerie.

She reflected on what’s changed and what hasn’t during her time in the fashion industry.

“We had evening wear and there’s not so much of that these days,” Marlene said, remarking, “The fabrics are as good as they were years back, and we’ve got great labels here.”

While business owner Shelley Price said Marlene will be very much missed, the retiree feels the same about other members of the team.

“It’s a great team,” Marlene said, adamant that despite her passion for the business and the job, she’s not considering shelving retirement.