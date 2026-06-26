New chapter begins as Uniting Church welcomes Rev. John Tansey

The newly inducted minister of the Uniting Church in Wonthaggi and Inverloch Rev. John Tansey has relocated from South Melbourne where he began a weekly evening meal program which regularly attracted 100 people to share a meal each week. b18_2626

A PROFOUND sense of hope and renewal filled the air as the congregations of the Inverloch and Wonthaggi United Church gathered to celebrate a historic milestone.

With open hearts and deep joy, community members, church leaders, and visitors came together for the official induction service of new minister Reverend John Tansey.

The sacred event marked the formal beginning of an exciting new chapter in a shared spiritual journey, uniting the community in faith, purpose, and celebration. The afternoon was punctuated by moments of deep reverence and communal connection.

A particularly moving highlight of the service occurred when Rev. John Tansey knelt in prayer at the front of the sanctuary. In a powerful display of unity and shared ministry, church leaders and the entire congregation extended their hands, offering a collective blessing over him as he stepped into this vital leadership role.

Following the blessing Rev. Tansey addressed the congregation for the first time as the official minister, delivering a sermon rich in depth and meaning. Rev. Tansey began his ministry with the Uniting Church 26 years ago when he was ordained as a deacon.

Rev. Tansey comfortably ministers to individuals both within the traditional church walls and far outside of them. He is known for his desire to explore the edges of sacred experience, helping people encounter the divine in ordinary, everyday moments.

Throughout his long history of ministry, Rev. Tansey has championed those on the margins of society spending 15 years at the St Kilda Engagement Hub offering a unique community service for adults with severe and enduring mental health issues.

Most recently Rev. Tansey worked in Port Melbourne and South Melbourne again with a focus on mental health. A common theme across all the communities in which Rev. Tansey has worked has been loneliness, connection and people living on the margins.

He remains deeply passionate about exploring faith through the lenses of social justice, inclusivity, and equality. His ministry is built on the belief that a community should be a safe, welcoming space for every individual, mirroring the unconditional love he highlighted in his sermon.

In addition to his pastoral work, Rev. Tansey is an accredited meditation teacher with the Meditation Association of Australia. He regularly leads and teaches mindfulness meditation groups, blending ancient contemplative wisdom with modern practices. He holds a particular passion for exploring how we experience the sacred when we gather, intentionally deepening our collective sense of mystery as we explore our spirituality.

As this new chapter unfolds the Bass Coast congregation looks forward to growing together under Rev. Tansey’s compassionate leadership, extending their deepest gratitude to him for an inspiring first day, and warmly inviting everyone in the wider community, to join them in the weeks and months ahead.

Rev. Tansey noted that while the biggest age group in St Kilda was 20 to 35-year-olds, the demographics of his new placement on the Bass Coast will bring fresh perspectives on those universal human experiences. He looked forward to bridging these gaps and fostering deep community connections across Inverloch and Wonthaggi.

“The doors remain open, and everyone is welcome,” said Rev. Tansey.

“We’re an inclusive church, let’s find out what we can do.”