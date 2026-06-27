New raised viewing platform under construction at Eagles Nest

The Eagles Nest visitor site and its immediate surrounding areas have been temporarily closed to allow for the construction of a raised viewing platform.

Visiting from Tasmania Caroline welcomed the new viewing platform which is now under construction at Eagles Nest near Inverloch. b20_2626

CONSTRUCTION has begun on a highly anticipated scenic lookout and associated park infrastructure for the popular Eagles Nest visitor site near Inverloch.

This iconic coastal landmark, famous for its striking rock structures is undergoing a major transformation to significantly improve the viewing experience for tourists and locals alike.

The commencement of the works marks the culmination of a multi-year effort to address community feedback regarding the site. Some years ago, frequent complaints were raised by visitors and locals alike regarding severe vegetation overgrowth at the original Eagles Nest lookout.

The natural growth of coastal trees and scrub had progressively obstructed the panoramic views, completely blocking the line of sight to the famous offshore rock column.

In response to the community's frustration, early suggestions were raised to build a dedicated, elevated structure. While initial interim measures involved trimming back the invading tree branches to restore the view, Parks Victoria has now committed to a permanent, high-quality architectural solution.

The current construction will deliver a brand-new raised platform designed to lift visitors well above the natural canopy line. This structural design ensures that panoramic views of the spectacular coastline and the unique rock formations will be preserved for decades to come, regardless of future vegetation growth.

Local community groups have commended Parks Victoria for actively listening to these grassroots concerns and following through with substantial structural infrastructure.

This major lookout project is not an isolated development but forms part of a much broader coastal upgrade strategy. The construction is funded directly by the state government's Victoria’s Great Outdoors program, a significant regional investment initiative designed to enhance public facilities, boost nature-based tourism, and make the state's parks more accessible.

The funding is specifically allocated to enhance visitor facilities across the wider Yallock-Bulluk Marine and Coastal Park. By upgrading the infrastructure at high-traffic points like Eagles Nest, the program aims to better manage visitor flow, protect the fragile coastal ecosystem from unmanaged foot traffic, and provide world-class amenities.

To ensure public safety during the heavy engineering works, the entire Eagles Nest visitor site and its immediate surrounding areas have been completely closed. Parks Victoria has confirmed that these strict access restrictions will remain in place until no later than August 31, 2026.

Parks Victoria is urging all visitors to the region to plan ahead and strictly observe all on-site directional and detour signage. Footpaths and tracks leading to the traditional viewing spots are blocked off, and clear detours have been established to guide walkers safely around the construction zone.

For community members requiring real-time updates or specific access queries, the Park Information Line remains open on 13 19 63. Parks Victoria has officially apologised for any short-term inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

When the site officially reopens later this year, the new raised platform promises to deliver a fantastic, safe, and unobstructed viewing experience, confirming Eagles Nest as a premier destination along the Gippsland coastline.