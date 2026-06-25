NYE On The Hill returns to South Gippsland with spectacular festival program

The picturesque hills around Loch will once again echo with live music over New Years Eve when NYE on the Hill makes its highly anticipated return to South Gippsland.

The 2026/2027 edition of NYE On The Hill boasts a packed festival program.

MUSIC lovers, roll up your swags and dust off your dancing shoes. After a year away, Australia’s favourite end-of-year celebration is making its highly anticipated return.

The rolling hills of South Gippsland will once again echo with live music when New Years Eve on the Hill officially returns for its eleventh edition, running from Wednesday, December 30, 2026, to Friday, January 1, 2027.

For regulars and newcomers alike, the announcement brings a massive sigh of relief and excitement. The beloved three-day, two-night festival has cemented itself as the ultimate alternative to commercial, overcrowded New Year's Eve events.

After a brief hiatus, organisers have promised a triumphant return to form, offering punters the perfect mixture of freedom, community spirit, and incredible Australian talent.

Nestled in the picturesque hills near Loch Village just a short 25-minute drive from Inverloch and 35 minutes from Phillip Island the festival site is widely considered one of the most beautiful event locations in the country.

What truly sets NYE on the Hill apart is its strict commitment to keeping things intimate.

Tickets are strictly limited ensuring freedom from massive crowds, long bathroom lines, and aggressive festival energy. Instead, the focus remains entirely on good-vibing, music-loving friends and friends-of-friends.

The 2026/2027 edition boasts a packed schedule designed to let patrons time-travel from one glorious year into the next, arm-in-arm with great people and a handpicked lineup of awesome live bands, DJs and musical artists.

Beyond the main stage, punters can engage in spirited field games, morning yoga sessions to recover from the night before, and late-night boogies. The site will be transformed by stunning art installations, chill-out areas, and curated food stalls serving up delicious local eats.

From watching incredible sunsets over the South Gippsland hills to sharing a midnight toast with old friends and new ones yet to be met, the event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

If history is any indication, those wanting to secure their spot on the hill need to act fast.

Organisers have issued a strong warning alongside the date announcement, noting that all previous ten editions of NYE on the Hill have sold out well in advance of the event.

With a year of pent-up demand fuelling the excitement for this comeback edition, tickets are expected to disappear faster than ever. It is time to save the date, gather your festival crew, and start counting down to New Years Eve.

NYE on the Hill acknowledges the Boon Wurrung and Bunurong People as the traditional custodians of the land in which our festival is held, and pays respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Profits from the sale of car passes contribute to planting native trees throughout the local area in partnership with Bass Coast Landcare. To date more than 30,000 trees have been planted through this local initiative.