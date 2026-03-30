Chapman Machinery Service is looking for a motivated Qualified Mechanic to join our team and upskill in agricultural equipment.

We work with leading brands including Fendt, Valtra, Massey Ferguson, Kubota and Krone, offering the opportunity to expand your mechanical knowledge into a fast-growing industry.

Automotive or diesel mechanic encouraged to apply

• Hands-on work with advanced machinery and diagnostics

• Ongoing training and skill development and factory training

• Supportive team environment

• Great long-term career opportunity

If you’re a qualified car mechanic wanting a change from the workshop routine, this could be the perfect next step.

Send us a message or send your resume to admin@chapmanmachinery.com.au to join the team at Chapman Machinery Service.