Real Estate Sales Professional

Are you an experienced Real Estate Agent?

Are you looking for a rewarding career with partnership possibilities?

Would you love a “sea change opportunity” with a relocation incentive for the right person?

PBE Real Estate Venus Bay is looking for a dynamic and enthusiastic individual who has a passion for Real Estate to join our team and become our next top sales agent.

Interested? For a confidential chat and further information please contact

Colleen Reeves on 0429 629 399 or email collreeves@yahoo.com.au