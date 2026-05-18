Receptionist / Administration Assistant
Part Time (38 hours per fortnight)
Leongatha Office
Alex Scott & Staff Real Estate has been a trusted name in property for 140 years. With a proud reputation and vision for continued growth, we are seeking a friendly, reliable and motivated person to join our Leongatha office in a permanent part-time Receptionist/ Administration position.
This is a job-share role working alongside an experienced team member on the following roster:
• Week 1: Mon, Tues, Wed (9am - 5pm)
• Week 2: Monday, Tuesday (9am – 5pm) + Saturday morning (3 hours) as required
• Flexibility to cover leave and additional days is essential
About the Role
This is a varied and hands-on position where no two days are the same. You will be the first point of contact for clients while supporting our sales and property management teams.
Key duties include:
• Reception and customer service
• General administration and office support
• Confident use of Microsoft word
• Assisting with sales administration tasks
• Supporting the property management team
• Managing phone and email enquiries
• Maintaining a professional and welcoming office environment
About You
We are seeking someone who is reliable, organised and enjoys working with people.
You will:
• Have administration and/or reception experience
• Possess strong communication and organisational skills
• Thrive in a team environment
• Present professionally with a friendly approach
• Be dependable and able to use initiative
• Hold (or be willing to obtain) an Agents Representative Certificate
Real estate experience is not essential.
Applications:
Please submit your applications to:
Louise McKay – HR Manager
Email: louise@alexscott.com.au
Mobile: 0447 881 839
All applications and enquiries will be held in the strictest confidence.
Applications close: Sunday, May 24, 2026