Receptionist / Administration Assistant

Part Time (38 hours per fortnight)

Leongatha Office

Alex Scott & Staff Real Estate has been a trusted name in property for 140 years. With a proud reputation and vision for continued growth, we are seeking a friendly, reliable and motivated person to join our Leongatha office in a permanent part-time Receptionist/ Administration position.

This is a job-share role working alongside an experienced team member on the following roster:

• Week 1: Mon, Tues, Wed (9am - 5pm)

• Week 2: Monday, Tuesday (9am – 5pm) + Saturday morning (3 hours) as required

• Flexibility to cover leave and additional days is essential

About the Role

This is a varied and hands-on position where no two days are the same. You will be the first point of contact for clients while supporting our sales and property management teams.

Key duties include:

• Reception and customer service

• General administration and office support

• Confident use of Microsoft word

• Assisting with sales administration tasks

• Supporting the property management team

• Managing phone and email enquiries

• Maintaining a professional and welcoming office environment

About You

We are seeking someone who is reliable, organised and enjoys working with people.

You will:

• Have administration and/or reception experience

• Possess strong communication and organisational skills

• Thrive in a team environment

• Present professionally with a friendly approach

• Be dependable and able to use initiative

• Hold (or be willing to obtain) an Agents Representative Certificate

Real estate experience is not essential.

Applications:

Please submit your applications to:

Louise McKay – HR Manager

Email: louise@alexscott.com.au

Mobile: 0447 881 839

All applications and enquiries will be held in the strictest confidence.

Applications close: Sunday, May 24, 2026