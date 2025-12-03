Report to Coroner after Surfies Point drowning

PHILLIP Island has had a tragic start to the summer of 2025-26 with yet another drowning, this time at the popular ‘Surfies Point’ beach, near the corner of The Esplanade and Batman Street, Surf Beach.

Police and ambulance personnel at the scene of a drowning at Phillip Island's Surfies Point beach on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

According to a Cowes police officer who attended the scene, Senior Constable Mark Stapleton, a man in his 60s, who was surfing at the location, was found unresponsive in the water but could not be revived after he was brought ashore by other surfers and beachgoers.

Asked if the incident could have involved a medical episode, S/C Stapleton said he couldn’t say, but that police would prepare a report for the coroner.

S/C Stapleton said those at the beach at the time performed CPR until emergency services arrived, including road ambulances and paramedics, police and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) aircraft.

The incident happened around 1pm on Wednesday, December 3.

Locals saw the helicopter perform a brief surveillance between Surf Beach and Forrest Caves before leaving the area.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the man who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

It is understood that a representative of the State Coroner also attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle has responded to news of the latest beach tragedy.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incident at Surf Beach today. On behalf of Bass Coast Shire Council, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the man’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead.

“Council acknowledges the assistance of bystanders and first responders who did everything they could under distressing circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss,” she said.

Possible medical episode, say police

Local police have clarified the age of the surfer who died at Phillip Island yesterday, praised other surfers for assisting the man, as well as an off-duty paramedic, and also raised the possibility that the “drowning” incident may have involved a medical episode.

Speaking on ABC Gippsland Radio on Wednesday morning, Bass Coast Police Area Commander Acting Inspector Jason Hullick said the incident was a tragic start to summer on local beaches.

“At about 1pm yesterday afternoon, (Wednesday, December 3, 2025) there was a group of surfers out, off Surf Beach on Phillip Island. A 65-year-old gent there appeared to be in difficulty in the water, and some of the other surfers there assisted recovering him to the beach where they commenced CPR with the assistance of an off-duty paramedic.

“So, a very unfortunate set of circumstances there which makes for a tragic start to summer,” said Acting Inspector Hullick.

“I will say that it's possible that, obviously, we'll prepare a report for the coroner, but it's possible that the gentleman may have had a medical episode whilst in the water, as he was noticed, sort of floating by his board, I believe, prior to those other surfers coming to his assistance.

“These surfers were experienced, and this gentleman was very experienced too, so doing all the right things,” said Acting Inspector Hullick.

“They're very aware of their surroundings as well and they do all help each other out with all sorts of things. And obviously, when they see someone in distress or who needs assistance, they always go and help, which is great too.

“So yeah, a very, very sad start to the summer season and we have put a lot of work into beach safety this year with our local stakeholders but I will say he was an experienced surfer and we are looking at some other sort of factors in relation to this death,”

Acting Inspector Hullick confirmed the deceased surfer was a man from Melbourne.

“Yes, a fellow from Melbourne, a 65-year-old man, as I said, yeah, who has just come down for have a surf, and as I said, I think he's been down here quite a bit, and knows the area quite well, and was very experienced.”

As much as there may be other factors involved in what was an unusual incident of a surfer drowning, Acting Inspector Hullick took the opportunity to underscore the beach safety message for summer.

“So obviously, swim at patrolled beaches and safe areas, like if you're if you are unfamiliar with the area, or not a great swimmer, there's plenty of places that you can go where it’s safe to swim.

“I'd also say, too, we find a lot of people will put themselves in some situations where they probably shouldn't be, on the rocks, heading down to those rocky areas and sort of accessing places where it is dangerous.

“So, please be aware of your surroundings.

“Our message would be to take some responsibility on that front. If you need to have a swim, there's plenty of patrolled beaches over summer. There's plenty of safe beaches down this way to utilize with your family and enjoy the water.

“It's a lovely area to come, and we certainly don't want to have any more of these incidences across our summer period this year or any year to be honest,”

The latest incident follows a tragic run of drownings at Bass Coast and Phillip Island beaches in recent years.

* On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, four members of a family group visiting nearby Forrest Caves drowned

* On Friday, January 12, 2024, a man drowned at Kilcunda surf beach.

* On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, a body-boarder downed at Smiths Beach on Phillip Island,

The incidents have prompted a review of education, messaging and awareness efforts and are expected to result in the roll-out of new signs at hazardous beaches this summer.

Beachgoers are encouraged to install the Beachsafe App on their smartphones offering access the latest information about every beach in Australia including information about conditions, hazards and whether or not the beach is being patrolled.

You’ll find details at: https://beachsafe.org.au/apps

The conditions at Surfies Point on Phillip Island on Wednesday around the time of the tragedy with a small swell running and not much wind chop.