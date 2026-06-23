Rods buckling in the Inlet as Australian Salmon monsters trigger mid-winter tourism boom

The Jeffers family return from a successful days fishing in Anderson Inlet. b26_2526

FISHING enthusiasts are reporting absolutely crazy scenes down at Inverloch where a massive, unprecedented winter run of Australian Salmon has local anglers working overtime.

Fishing rods are buckling left, right and centre around Anderson Inlet with non-stop action keeping reels screaming. For those braving the crisp winter air, the rewards have been spectacular with massive fish weighing up to a whopping 3kg being hauled from the water.

The fishing in Inverloch has been dominated by giant schools of salmon. Social media has been buzzing with fishing groups and community pages posting multiple photos of smiling anglers and reports of hundreds of salmon being landed.

Jamie Smith from Inverloch Fishing and Outdoors reported that the sensational bites are providing an incredible boost to the local economy, injecting vibrant energy into the coastal town during the typically quiet mid-winter months.

“We’ve seen triple the number of people this year,” Smith said, looking out over a bustling township. Local and visiting fishermen are specifically chasing the large Australian Salmon, which are consistently tipping the scales at between 2.5kg and 3kg.

While the region is no stranger to seasonal schools, the sheer physical size of the fish this winter has caught everyone by surprise. “We’ve probably had larger numbers of fish before, but the fish are bigger this year,” Smith explained.

“There’s plenty of fish around from boats or off the beach. It’s mainly salmon, but a few tailor are being caught as well.” Experts believe a unique environmental factor is driving this year’s frenzied activity. Large-scale sand dredging is currently underway to reinstate the eroded sand dunes along the iconic Inverloch Surf Beach.

This heavy machinery is churning up the seabed, disrupting local marine life and dislodging an abundance of natural nutrients into the water column. According to Smith salmon are a naturally inquisitive species, and the dredging is actively attracting the hungry schools of fish and creating an endless supply of easy food for them.

“There’s probably garfish on the other side of the Inlet too,” Smith added, noting that the entire local baitfish ecosystem is thriving, which keeps the predatory salmon corralled inside the system.

Beyond the sport, the salmon run has also filled local dinner plates. To get the best culinary results from these hard-fighting fish, Smith shared some crucial processing tips for successful anglers.

“The best way to prepare salmon for the dinner table is to bleed them as soon as they’re caught,” he advised. “Then, probably smoke or flavour the fish. Some even sashimi the fish raw when it's that fresh.”

For those who prefer not to keep their catch, Australian Salmon remain one of the premier light-tackle sporting fish in the country, making them perfect for high-octane catch-and-release fishing.

“You can use lures, bait, or baited lures,” Smith said. “There’s nothing like the thrill of using a lure and reeling in a big fish. ”The phenomenon has turned into a fantastic, wholesome activity for families holidaying or spending their weekends in the region.

Children as young as six have been spotted down at the water's edge, hooking into fish so heavy and powerful that they literally cannot lift them out of the water without a helping hand from mum or dad.

The salmon explosion is just one piece of a much larger angling puzzle that is putting the region on the map this season. “We’ve seen a big increase in tourist numbers coming into Inverloch this year, with tuna also being caught offshore, alongside gummy and school shark,” Smith said.

“There’s great diversity in the fishing at Inverloch at the moment, the best I’ve ever seen.”

Estuary perch are being caught in the Tarwin River, salmon and tailor at the entrance of Anderson Inlet and bluefin tuna offshore. The Inverloch Tourism Association is launching a School Holiday Salmon Fishing Competition from June 27 designed for both adults and kids to enjoy a day of salmon fishing. Participants will compete for fabulous prizes to catch the heaviest fish plus a special mystery weight prize.