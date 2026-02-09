Are you a community minded people person?

South Coast FM, your local community radio station is looking for a Sales Manager to help local businesses get their messages on the air. This is a fantastic lifestyle opportunity to live and work part time in a great area. You will have the freedom of Hybrid work and local travel to build relationships with our wonderful community.

South Coast FM is a radio station broadcasting to over 100,000 people across South Gippsland and Bass Coast - from the SE Suburbs and Phillip Island to Wonthaggi, Foster, Mirboo North, Leongatha & Yarram.

As a Registered Charity we believe in serving the community, come and be part of the team!

Applications close Sunday, February 22.

Details at southcoastfm.au

apply to manager@southcoastfm.au

or call the Station Manager

Andre on 03 5674 1900