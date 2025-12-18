Salesman / Yard Manager
McRae Engineering is currently seeking a
SALESMAN / YARD MANAGER
To work in its sales division selling roofing and steel supplies.
This is a full time permanent position for immediate start and is an ideal opportunity for a hard working person to work as both part of team and individually in our steel and roofing sales division in Meeniyan.
Skills and Experiences that are of an advantage:
Experience in the plumbing and steel industries,
Sales experience,
Good customer relation skills,
Car / Forklift / Truck Licences.
Work hours start from 7:30am
Monday to Friday.
Wages negotiable.
To apply please email Shaun at shaun@mcraeengineering.net.au
to arrange a time to meet and discuss further or to drop off a resumé.