Casual and part time positions are available for individuals committed to the safety of children in our community.

We are seeking dedicated people to serve as School Crossing Supervisors at various locations across Bass Coast.

Training is provided and these roles offer an opportunity to make a positive difference by helping ensure the safe passage of students to and from school.

Visit www.basscoast.vic.gov.au/careers or contact Myka Johnston, Team Leader Roads and Compliance Operations on 0407 781 649 for more information.

Applications close 9 March 2026.