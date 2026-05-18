School General Maintenance Person

(SCHOOL COUNCIL CONTRACT)

6 hours per week

Wonthaggi Primary School is seeking Expressions of Interest for a General Maintenance Person.

This School Council contract role involves general maintenance, carpentry and repair work. Duties include general upkeep of facilities, grounds and furniture repairs, and completing tasks as per the termly maintenance schedule to ensure the school remains safe, functional and well presented.

Applicants must hold a current Working with Children Check. Carpentry and general maintenance experience is desirable. Successful applicants will be required to supply their own tools; a maintenance shed/working space is provided.

Please contact the school office on 5672 1600 for further information.

Applications should be submitted by close of business Friday, May 29, 2026.