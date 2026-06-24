Streetscape upgrade delivers new eco-friendly public bins at zero cost to ratepayers

New public litter bins in Wonthaggi have come at no cost to ratepayers according to Bass Coast Shire Council.

Bass Coast Shire has claimed the new streetscape bins in Wonthaggi are not responsible for the budget hike in next year’s waste services charges. b07_2527

A MAJOR upgrade of public litter bins across the Wonthaggi town centre has been rolled out without the need to pass on the significant cost through increased waste charges.

Marking a key milestone for the ongoing Wonthaggi Streetscapes project local council officials have assured local residents that the sleek new waste receptacles come at no extra cost to local ratepayers.

Addressing recent public concerns over waste charge adjustments in the 2026/27 budget council revealed that installation of the new bins was entirely funded by an external grant through Regional Development Victoria.

Because the project leverages state government funding rather than local municipal rates the capital cost of the upgrade did not impact on waste service charges.

According to council the specific models of bins were selected following a rigorous review process focused on longevity and sustainability. Manufactured with high-grade, durable materials, the new units are specifically designed to withstand the harsh, corrosive coastal conditions typical of the Bass Coast region.

“This proactive choice ensures the bins will serve the community for years to come without requiring premature maintenance or replacement,” said a spokesperson.

In line with the region's commitment to environmental sustainability, the council has confirmed a comprehensive reuse and recycling plan for the older infrastructure. None of the functioning legacy bins will go to waste. Instead, existing bins currently in good condition are being carefully retained by the operations team.

They will then be systematically reused over time to replace broken or vandalised units across other townships within the Bass Coast Shire. Furthermore, any older bins that have reached the end of their operational life and cannot be safely redeployed will be sent to specialized facilities to be recycled for their steel components.

Regarding community queries regarding ongoing maintenance, council noted that the day-to-day collection and emptying of public place bins is an existing service. This service is already fully covered under the general waste charge.

Because the new bins occupy the exact same geographic footprints as the old ones and do not require an increase in collection frequency, they do not represent an increase in service levels.

Local residents have complained strongly about the increase in waste charges within the newly released 2026/27 council budget. Council clarified that this adjustment is entirely unrelated to the Wonthaggi Streetscapes project.

Council said the budget increase was driven by a combination of wider, macro-economic pressures and critical long-term investments. Principal among these factors has been a jump in the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) landfill levy, alongside the rising cost of funding local pensioner discounts and essential waste capital works projects required to modernise the region's broader waste management ecosystem.

“The newly completed bin installation stands as a successful example of utilizing state funds to modernise local streetscapes, ensuring Wonthaggi remains clean, functional, and resilient against the coastal elements for generations to come.”