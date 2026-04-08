Weather delays Inverloch sand dredging works

The starting date for dune reconstruction and beach nourishment works at the Inverloch surf beach has been pushed back to April 13 due to unfavourable weather conditions in Queensland that have delayed the relocation the Hall Contracting cutter suction dredge.

Relocation of the cutter suction dredge operated by Hall Contracting from Queensland to Inverloch has been delayed due to unfavourable weather.

UNFAVOURABLE weather conditions in Queensland have pushed back the starting date for dune reconstruction and beach nourishment works at the Inverloch surf beach.

Hall Contracting the contractor chosen to deliver these works has experienced delays in demobilising their dredging equipment from a previous project in Queensland.

DEECA Gippsland has advised that as this project relies on highly specialised equipment the delay in Queensland has impacted mobilisation at Inverloch.

Hall Contracting is currently working through practical delivery strategies to mitigate the impacts of this delay and progress the project safely and effectively and has been welding pipe on-site in preparation for the dredge arrival.

DEECA remains committed to delivering these important coastal protection works at Inverloch to help maintain safe access to the beach according to the Gippsland Coastal Projects Team.

The dredge is now expected to arrive in Inverloch from the week of April 13, 2026.

Hall Contracting is confident the works will still be finalised by the end of June.

“We recognise the strong community interest in timely delivery and will continue to keep stakeholders informed as timeframes are refined and the project progresses.”

DEECA thanked Inverloch residents for their continued interest in and support.