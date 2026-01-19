Widening Participation Officer

Join our Country Universities Centre Team!

We are seeking a passionate, enthusiastic individual to join our team and support regional students to access, participate and succeed in higher education.

This includes key delivery of widening participation and outreach programs in local secondary schools, in collaboration with partner organisations, to nurture aspirations of young people of the region. Ideally you will have experience working in rural and regional communities, along with tertiary qualifications and experience in education, community development, or youth.

For more information about the position and application process, visit

https://www.cucbasscoast.edu.au/get-involved/

Applications close: 5pm Friday, January 30, 2026.