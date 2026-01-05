A full-time position currently exists within our expanding Wonthaggi team for a window covering installer.

Applicants should be self-motivated, professional, and personable with the ability to work autonomously or in a team environment. Presentation is an important factor. A manual car licence, white card and Working with Children card are all essential. Experience in window coverings would be preferred but is not essential as on the job training will be provided.

Written applications, including resumes with current references are to be sent to:

Damien O’Connor

Dollar Curtains + Blinds

21 Murray St, Wonthaggi 3995

Email: damien_oconnor@outlook.com

Applications close Friday, January 16, 2026