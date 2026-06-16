Wonthaggi acoustic music festival set to warm the hearts of music lovers

THE highly acclaimed Wonthaggi Acoustic Music (WAM) Festival will return to the Wonthaggi Town Hall on Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 for three days of music including gypsy, flamenco, gospel, and traditional folk music.

Invy Horn Jam Street Band will provide lively street performances as part of festivities for the Wonthaggi Acoustic Music Festival from Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5.

THE highly anticipated Wonthaggi Acoustic Music (WAM) Festival is about to make its triumphant return to the Wonthaggi Town Hall on Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

Following last year’s massively successful gathering which drew enthusiastic acoustic music lovers from across Gippsland and beyond, the three-day weekend event promises to inject a burst of warmth, rhythm, and artistic magic into the depth of winter.

Designed as an inclusive, all-ages celebration of harmony and community spirit, the WAM festival serves to deeply enrich the arts and cultural landscape of Wonthaggi, Bass Coast Shire, and the broader South Gippsland region.

Organisers have created a family-friendly environment that simultaneously supports, develops, and celebrates local acoustic music opportunities for singer-songwriters, instrumentalists, and dancers alike.

Festival-goers can look forward to a jam-packed, eclectic schedule of music spanning an immense array of genres, including gypsy, flamenco, gospel, and traditional folk music.

Attendees will have the unique chance to move between watching live acoustic music sets, participating in active singing and instrumental workshops, stepping up to the open mic, or joining spontaneous jamming sessions.

The weekend will feature a lively street band performance to spread the musical joy beyond the hall doors. The festivities kick off on Friday, July 3, with doors opening from 4.30pm and bagpipes at 5.30pm, before the main feature bush dance from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Saturday will feature a lively street band performance from 9.30am to spread the musical joy beyond the hall doors which hold a full program of live music and entertainment.

International award-winning performer Pete Denahy with support act Pete Rhiz and the Taggin’ Along band headline the Saturday evening concert, with guests to be seated by 7 pm. Sunday continues from 9am to 5.30pm with gospel singing and instrument workshops, a jamming session and an afternoon of relaxed listening to some of our favourite talented session artists.

Patrons are warmly encouraged to pack their own picnic baskets, nibbles, and favourite drinks to enjoy while soaking up the vibrant indoor atmosphere. Children under 15 are free, two per accompanying adult full ticket. The festival takes place at the Wonthaggi Town Hall, centrally located at 14 Baillieu Street East, Wonthaggi.

Tickets are limited and selling fast. The best value is a full weekend ticket, but other options are available. To secure your tickets, head to the official TryBooking website at trybooking.com/dians