Wonthaggi’s coal mining legacy comes to life in new video history

The Wonthaggi and District Historical Society has partnered with the Mining and Energy Union (MEU) Morwell Branch to produce a series of videos featuring first-hand accounts of local people who helped shape Wonthaggi's mining history.

The Wonthaggi State Coal Mine poppet legs and mine whistle are featured in a video about Wonthaggi’s rich mining history titled Yesterday Stories. B22_0825

THE RICH, gritty history of Wonthaggi’s coal mining pioneers is stepping out of the archives and onto the screen. The Wonthaggi and District Historical Society, in partnership with the Mining and Energy Union (MEU) Morwell Branch has announced the official launch of Yesterday Stories.

This captivating video series preserves the first-hand accounts of the people who shaped the region’s identity. The community is invited to celebrate this launch in Wonthaggi from 5pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 23.

The event will take place at the Railway Station Museum West Wing, located in Apex Park and attendees will enjoy light refreshments as they get a first look at these vital historical records.

The Yesterday Stories project shines a light on the triumphs and tragedies of Wonthaggi's mining era highlighting four specific themes central to the town's heritage.

Multiculturalism celebrates the diverse migrant workforce that built the community and 20 shaft disaster honours the memory and impact of tragic mining accidents.

The theme of medical benefits explores Wonthaggi’s groundbreaking, community-led healthcare system, and early mining conditions documents the harsh realities faced by our early underground miners.

The four themes represent a fraction of a massive preservation effort. The videos are part of a larger collection of 100 comprehensive interviews commissioned by the Mining and Energy Union to ensure the voices of the working class are never forgotten.

The project features deeply personal accounts from well-known local identities including Reg Wilson, Danny Carr, Sam Gatto, and Irene Williams. The series also features poignant footage of the late Ella Andrighetto preserving her valuable memories for future generations.

Through their eyes, audiences will experience the camaraderie, danger, and social fabric of a bygone era. Organisers emphasise that the launch on Tuesday June 23 at the Railway Station Museum West Wing is free and open to everyone.

Whether you are a history enthusiast, a descendant of a mining family, or a local resident curious about the town's roots, everyone is welcome to attend.