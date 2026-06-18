Breakers hold off Edithvale-Aspendale in the wet

Bass Coast Breakers’ Immy Bradford looks for options.

THE Bass Coast Breakers travelled to Edithvale-Aspendale for a top-four twilight clash in true winter conditions.

Adjusting well to the wet ball, the Breakers were first to score through a snap from Tiarnie Ellingworth straight in front.

The next two goals went to Edithvale-Aspendale before Ellingworth struck again, this time converting a set shot to give the Breakers a narrow lead just before quarter-time.

With the visitors getting on top in the middle and the forwards creating space, they extended their lead through a goal-line mark and quick snap to Ella Cargill and a casual banana from Sophie Bolding deep in the pocket.

The intensity remained high after half-time with Bolding and Chloe O’Malley working hard to win the ball out of the contests, while Bella Gude and Annie

Dempsey contested well through the middle to surge the ball forward.

With Edithvale-Aspendale scoring the only goal of the third quarter it set up an interesting last term with just a goal the difference.

O’Malley made the most of an opportunity mid-way through the fourth to push the lead to two goals, but the Breakers could not relax for long with a quick response from the home side.

The Breakers backline was solid all game and stood up at the end, with Jenna Russo providing great leadership and skills in the wet while Brooke McKean laid multiple important tackles close to goal.

The Breakers ran out 5.3-33 to 4.1-25 winners, with Ellingworth booting two goals and Bolding, Cargill and O’Malley one each.

Best for the Breakers were Bolding, Gude, O’Malley, Russo and Ellingworth.

The Breakers travel to Crib Point this Friday night.