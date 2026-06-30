Brighten your afternoon with Treble F Singers in Leongatha today

Singing for the joy of it

The Treble F Singers look forward to sharing their love of singing with this afternoon’s audience.

WITH recent sunny weather pushed aside by a cold grey day, what better time to head indoors to enjoy a performance from the Treble F Singers who are delivering their Winter concert this afternoon at the Dakers Centre in Leongatha.

The Treble F Singers is a group for people who enjoy singing, with rehearsals on Tuesday afternoons and occasional public performances, and you’re sure to hear songs you are familiar with.

Today’s concert entry is just $5 including afternoon tea, and there will be lucky door prizes, with the event running from 1pm until 3.30pm.

Those keen to join the Treble F Singers or wanting to know more are encouraged to email treblefs3953@gmail.com or call Josie Dobson on 0428 688 250.

The group also has a Facebook page