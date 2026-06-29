Here's your finalists in the 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards
The Bass Coast Shire Council has revealed its list of finalists for the prestigious 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards with the winners set to be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Silverwater Resort in San Remo on Friday night, August 21.
THE Bass Coast Shire Council has revealed its list of finalists for the prestigious 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards with the winners set to be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Silverwater Resort in San Remo on Friday night, August 21.
The awards will be presented across two streams: the Judged Awards, which acknowledge outstanding business achievement, innovation and leadership, and the People's Choice Awards, where community members nominate and vote for their favourite local businesses.
Bass Coast Deputy Mayor, Cr Ron Bauer congratulated all finalists on their achievement.
"One of the best things about Bass Coast is how unique out businesses are. No two are the same, and that’s what makes our region what it is," Cr Bauer said.
"The calibre of this year's finalists is exceptional and reflects the passion, resilience and innovation that exists across our business community. Congratulations to every business that put themselves forward and to those who have been recognised as finalists. It’s a fantastic achievement and something to be proud of. The decision to make will be a tough one."
The 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards Gala Night on August 21 will bring together businesses, sponsors, industry leaders and community members to celebrate local success stories and recognise the significant contribution businesses make to the Bass Coast community and economy.
Success in the awards, or even being selected as a finalist, offers promotional opportunities and also the chance to experience how the best in the business go about it, including Harman Wines who have been a finalist in the Australian Tourism Awards.
The judges for the awards include: Kim Storey – Destination Phillip Island, Rebecca Massaro – Interchange Gippsland, Melissa Cashman – Phillip Island Nature Parks, Nicole Harman – Harman Wines, Glenn Morris – Inverloch Tourism Association, Rod Hayes – Food and Fibre Gippsland and Jo Viney – Brinnie T Design.
The Judges' Awards Finalists are as follows:
Access, Equity and Inclusion
- Anchor Belle Holiday Park
- Phillip Island Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment Centre
- Studio Wellness
Business Innovation
- Phillip Island Sauna
- Soult Wellness
- Virtual Cognition
Environmental Sustainability
- Can Collect
- Phillip Island Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment Centre
- Wheels & Reels E-Bike Fishing Adventures
Event Excellence
- Inverloch Running Festival
- Phillip Island Pro
- Tidal Seafood Festival
Marketing and Communications
- All Done Plumbing & Drainage Pty Ltd
- Phillip Island Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment Centre
- Urban Hair
New Business
- Soult Wellness
- Studio Wellness
- Wellbeing Elements
People's Choice Awards Finalists:
Accommodation and Tourism Attraction
- Anchor Belle Holiday Park
- Maru Koala and Animal Park
- Wildlife Coast Cruises
Food and Beverage
- Harman Wines
- Hotel Phillip Island
- San Remo Fisherman’s Co-op
Hair and Beauty
- Enter Hair Design
- Extensions by Elle
- Urban Hair
Health and Lifestyle
- Phillip Island Sauna
- Wellbeing Elements
- Wellbeing Pilates
Online, Mobile and Home-Based Business
- Adventure South
- Backyard Botany
- Foodies on Phillip Island
- Snake Catching by Kev
Retail and Services
- Bass Coast Boat and Caravan Storage
- Dalyston General Store
- Rhyll General Store
Trade
- All Done Plumbing & Drainage
- Joel Dirt Landscaping
- McKenzie Motors and Machinery
Sponsors include
- Venue Sponsor – Silverwater Resort
- Platinum Sponsor – Westernport Water
- Gold Sponsors – Telstra, nbn Local Gippsland, Phillip Island Business Network, Phillip Island RSL, Wildlife Coast Cruises, Watersure and San Remo Fishermans Co-op.
- Silver Sponsors – Interchange Gippsland and Maru Koala & Animal Park
To purchase tickets for the Celebration Night, go to the following Eventbrite site: