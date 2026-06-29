Here's your finalists in the 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards

The Bass Coast Shire Council has revealed its list of finalists for the prestigious 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards with the winners set to be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Silverwater Resort in San Remo on Friday night, August 21.

It’s a busy time at the moment for Leigh Jackson and the crews at Wildlife Coast Cruises at the height of the whale watching season but nearing the end of the season in August, they’ll be looking ahead to the Bass Coast Business Awards where they are nominated in the ‘Accommodation and Tourism Attraction’ section of the People's Choice Awards.

THE Bass Coast Shire Council has revealed its list of finalists for the prestigious 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards with the winners set to be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Silverwater Resort in San Remo on Friday night, August 21.

The awards will be presented across two streams: the Judged Awards, which acknowledge outstanding business achievement, innovation and leadership, and the People's Choice Awards, where community members nominate and vote for their favourite local businesses.

Bass Coast Deputy Mayor, Cr Ron Bauer congratulated all finalists on their achievement.

"One of the best things about Bass Coast is how unique out businesses are. No two are the same, and that’s what makes our region what it is," Cr Bauer said.

"The calibre of this year's finalists is exceptional and reflects the passion, resilience and innovation that exists across our business community. Congratulations to every business that put themselves forward and to those who have been recognised as finalists. It’s a fantastic achievement and something to be proud of. The decision to make will be a tough one."

The 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards Gala Night on August 21 will bring together businesses, sponsors, industry leaders and community members to celebrate local success stories and recognise the significant contribution businesses make to the Bass Coast community and economy.

Success in the awards, or even being selected as a finalist, offers promotional opportunities and also the chance to experience how the best in the business go about it, including Harman Wines who have been a finalist in the Australian Tourism Awards.

The judges for the awards include: Kim Storey – Destination Phillip Island, Rebecca Massaro – Interchange Gippsland, Melissa Cashman – Phillip Island Nature Parks, Nicole Harman – Harman Wines, Glenn Morris – Inverloch Tourism Association, Rod Hayes – Food and Fibre Gippsland and Jo Viney – Brinnie T Design.

The Judges' Awards Finalists are as follows:

Access, Equity and Inclusion

Anchor Belle Holiday Park

Phillip Island Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment Centre

Studio Wellness

Business Innovation

Phillip Island Sauna

Soult Wellness

Virtual Cognition

Environmental Sustainability

Can Collect

Phillip Island Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment Centre

Wheels & Reels E-Bike Fishing Adventures

Event Excellence

Inverloch Running Festival

Phillip Island Pro

Tidal Seafood Festival

Marketing and Communications

All Done Plumbing & Drainage Pty Ltd

Phillip Island Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment Centre

Urban Hair

New Business

Soult Wellness

Studio Wellness

Wellbeing Elements

People's Choice Awards Finalists:

Accommodation and Tourism Attraction

Anchor Belle Holiday Park

Maru Koala and Animal Park

Wildlife Coast Cruises

Food and Beverage

Harman Wines

Hotel Phillip Island

San Remo Fisherman’s Co-op

Hair and Beauty

Enter Hair Design

Extensions by Elle

Urban Hair

Health and Lifestyle

Phillip Island Sauna

Wellbeing Elements

Wellbeing Pilates

Online, Mobile and Home-Based Business

Adventure South

Backyard Botany

Foodies on Phillip Island

Snake Catching by Kev

Retail and Services

Bass Coast Boat and Caravan Storage

Dalyston General Store

Rhyll General Store

Trade

All Done Plumbing & Drainage

Joel Dirt Landscaping

McKenzie Motors and Machinery

Sponsors include

Venue Sponsor – Silverwater Resort

Platinum Sponsor – Westernport Water

Gold Sponsors – Telstra, nbn Local Gippsland, Phillip Island Business Network, Phillip Island RSL, Wildlife Coast Cruises, Watersure and San Remo Fishermans Co-op.

Silver Sponsors – Interchange Gippsland and Maru Koala & Animal Park

To purchase tickets for the Celebration Night, go to the following Eventbrite site: