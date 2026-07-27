Cultural pride carved in timber Korumburra P.S. unveils new reflection space

Three hand-carved timber totems by artist Ron Roach in collaboration with the Martin Carlson Foundation have been unveiled in the Korumburra Primary School grounds creating a dedicated space for student reflection and review.

Korumburra P.S. student Nate with totem sculptor Ron Roach, School Principal Luke Haustorfer and Martin Carlson Foundation trustees Gary Brittle and Darren Polglaise with three newly installed Kurnai worm totems in the school playground. b11_3026

A QUIET corner of Korumburra Primary School has been transformed into a vibrant sanctuary of local history and student creativity. The Martin Carlson Foundation (MCF) has officially revealed the first installation of its ambitious 2026 Totem Project, bringing three beautifully hand-carved timber totems to the Korumburra school grounds and creating a dedicated space for student reflection and review.

The initiative represents a unique collaboration between the Martin Carlson Foundation, local primary students, and celebrated regional artist Ron Roach. Fully funded by the Foundation, the project has completely revitalised a quiet outdoor area while giving young students a direct hand in designing the landmark artworks.

The striking figures now stand as a testament to the community effort that brought the project to life. Each of the three totems was individually sculpted by Ron Roach, whose distinct artistic style blends traditional wood carving with intricate stained-glass.

Mr Roach is a highly regarded timber sculptor who breathes new life into the region's natural resources, using local recycled timber sourced from Boolarra South. Ron’s masterly craftsmanship ensures that each totem is not only a visual masterpiece but also an environmentally sustainable tribute to the local landscape.

Korumburra Primary School Principal Luke Haustorfer expressed immense gratitude for the installation, highlighting the profound impact the new zone will have on daily school life. Mr Haustorfer said the totems had been placed in what was previously a bare patch of ground that has now been turned into a deeply meaningful reflective space.

"Students will be able to use the space during breaks and at lunchtime," he said. "It provides them with a peaceful environment to gather, unwind, and connect with the rich cultural history represented by the carvings. It turns an underutilised part of our playground into a true focal point for student wellbeing."

The Martin Carlson Foundation trustees were equally thrilled to see the 2026 initiative come to fruition. Trustee Gary Brittle said he was very proud that Korumburra Primary School was the first local school to have the totems installed. He noted that this is just the beginning of a long-term commitment to enriching regional education through art.

“A different school will be chosen each year,” said Mr Brittle. Fellow trustee Darren Polglaise echoed these sentiments, emphasising the Foundation’s dedication to supporting youth engagement and celebrating local heritage through tangible, community-focused projects.

While every totem explores a varied theme, they are united by symbols deeply rooted in the school and the wider South Gippsland community. Students will easily recognise their own school emblem alongside depictions of the famous giant Gippsland earthworm, a creature of significant local and cultural relevance to the Kurnai people.

By incorporating student designs and ideas into the final timber carvings, the project has instilled a deep sense of ownership and cultural pride within the student body.

The newly established reflection space stands as a beautiful reminder of what can be achieved when local philanthropy, artistic talent, and school spirit come together.

As the project expands to other towns across South Gippsland, future installations will be carved with those specific areas' own cultural icons, allowing each community to express its unique history and distinct local pride.

Beyond the totems project the Martin Carlson Foundation has recently funded a local electrician to expand his business to provide future opportunities to train apprentices in high technology electrical work including solar installations.

“We’re encouraging businesses to grow and provide opportunities for young apprentices going forward,” said Mr Brittle.

It is hoped the newly installed totems at Korumburra Primary School will inspire both artistic appreciation and a deep sense of belonging for Korumburra’s youngest citizens.