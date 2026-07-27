Ugly mark casts shadow over $140,000 upgrade

Graffiti has marred a wall on the Great Southern Rail Trail, only about 100 metres from a new public artwork recently unveiled as part of a $140,000 activation project.

Graffiti has marred a wall close to several attractions delivered through the $140,000 rail trail activation project.

Graffiti has marred a wall on the Great Southern Rail Trail, only about 100 metres from a new public artwork recently unveiled as part of a $140,000 activation project.

The graffiti covers part of a tall wall separating the trail from the road, on a stretch of the trail between Koonwarra and Meeniyan, and just around the corner from Christabel Wigley’s brand-new sculpture.

Large letters reading “PDG” have been printed across the wall, while another message reads “I’m alone, sad, cute and dangerous.”

A smaller tag reading “PDG crew” has also been painted in red, alongside a crude message inviting people to call a phone number for a “good time.”

The graffiti was observed by the Sentinel-Times while attending the official launch of the Great Southern Rail Trail Activation Project on Friday, July 10.

South Gippsland Shire Council told the Sentinel-Times that the wall in question is a Department of Transport Asset, meaning the responsibility for its maintenance and graffiti removal rests with the state authority.

A smaller “PDG crew” tag is among several messages painted on the state-managed wall.

Council said it had now reported the graffiti and requested its removal.

“Vandalism in all forms is a problem across our shire, not just on the rail trail,” Council said.

“This costs Council, and ultimately the ratepayer, money that it shouldn’t have to spend, as well as staff time to address it.”

Council said that graffiti and other vandalism on assets under its control were dealt with once reported by the public or detected through an inspection.

“We do our best to ensure it is dealt with in a timely manner once a report is made or during regular inspections.”

A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said crews would remove the graffiti in the coming days.

“Graffiti has no place on our streets, and we encourage anyone who witnesses acts of vandalism to report it to Victoria Police,” the spokesperson said.

“Our crews will remove graffiti along the Great Southern Rail Trail in the coming days.”

The graffiti sits just a stone’s throw from several attractions recently delivered through the Great Southern Rail Trail Activation Project, which was officially launched by Eastern Victoria MP Tom McIntosh and South Gippsland Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey.

Christabel Wigley’s brand-new sculpture, titled 'Outside In,' is just around the corner from the affected wall.

The project includes a 2km Biodiversity Walk, interpretive signs, a new trail brochure, public art and a passport system allowing travellers to collect stamps along the rail trail between Nyora and Yarram.

Twenty-one miniature train carriages were also constructed by local Men’s and Women’s Shed groups to house the passport stamps and ink pads.

It also included a timber and steel listening space inspired by the Strzelecki Gum: a piece of artwork titled ‘Outside In.’

Council confirmed that none of the project’s $140,000 funding could be allocated towards ongoing cleaning or maintenance because that work was not eligible under funding guidelines.

The project received $100,000 from Regional Development Victoria and $40,000 from the Victorian Infrastructure Delivery Authority.

Update: This article was updated after publication to include a response from the Department of Transport and Planning.