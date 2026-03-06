Dahlias lead the way in Welshpool

THOSE who missed the stunning Welshpool Autumn Flower Show on Friday have another chance on Saturday, with the second day running from 10am until 4pm.

Judge Chris Michalopoulos stands with the Best in Show exhibit of John Rowe, a spectacular combination of Dahlias.

While normally happy to remain in the background when working hard to ensure such events run successfully, Welshpool & District Horticultural Society’s Fran Grylls was in the spotlight as her 40-year contribution as Show Secretary was recognised.

Assistant Show Secretary Prue Fleming presents Show Secretary Fran Grylls with a special inscribed trowel and flowers in recognition of her 40-year contribution.

“The show is well and truly open for all of you to enjoy,” she declared before being presented with a bunch of flowers and a special gardening trowel inscribed “Fran, thank you from the Welshpool Flower Show 2026.”

A spectacular variety of Dahlias is a highlight this year, with the society’s Assistant Show Secretary Prue Fleming remarking there are more than ever.

John Rowe’s well-planned display triumphed in the Dahlia section, judge Chris Michalopoulos telling the Sentinel-Times why the Warragul local’s entry stood out to such an extent it also won Best in Show.

Melbourne-based Chris is the senior Dahlia judge in Victoria.

“Fellow judges agreed with me that this was the most outstanding exhibit,” he said of John’s display.

“They’re all perfectly matched and met the standards of what a Dahlia exhibit should be all about,” he said of how the components work together, noting the winning display is beautifully presented and fresh.

“Nothing is perfect but it was an excellent entry,” Chris said, remarking that is all the more impressive given challenging weather in recent weeks that has included temperatures of 40 degrees, cold nights, wind and rain.

The vastly experienced judge compared a good exhibitor to a “shepherd looking after his flock”.

Experience enables exhibitors to know when to plant particular varieties to look their best for a show, with luck and weather always playing a part.

Chris’ love of Dahlias is due to their colour and variations in size and shape, the lack of thorns being a bonus as is the lengthy period of flowering.

Yarram’s Leonore Giliberto was perhaps the most surprised winner at this year’s show, a fig plant she had earmarked for the tip, due to its poorly state, bouncing back in spectacular fashion after repotting and some TLC.

“I’m in shock,” she said of the plant’s resurrection and ability to catch the judge’s eye.

Leonore Giliberto shows off her winning Fig plant that staged a remarkable recovery after being destined for green waste.

Neerim’s Linda Smith was happy to stop for a photo and a chat while her companion scurried off to avoid this reporter’s snapped out shot, the pair attending the show every year.

“He comes for the cakes and I come for the flowers,” Linda said.

Latrobe Valley sisters Pamie and Bernie were at the Autumn Show for the first time but felt in their element as members of the Dahlia Society, Bernie growing Dahlias to sell to florists in Morwell through her ‘Dairy Fence Flowers’ business.

It’s not all about flowers though, with produce also standing out.

Welshpool’s Rodney Grylls took out the Sedunary Memorial Trophy for his vibrant Harvest Basket, explaining he aims for a colourful display to appeal to the judge.

Rodney Gryll’s vibrant produce earned him the Sedunary Memorial Trophy for a Harvest Basket.

He commented that growing a variety of produce to be ready for the show is not so difficult but depends on weather conditions.

“Our vegetables are a bit later than normal because it’s been humid and hot, and now we’ve had some rain, fortunately,” with about 60mm in the week leading up to the show making a big difference.

The Autumn Show’s best exhibits by class were:

Class A – Dahlias (John Rowe)

Class B – Cut Flowers (Josie Rutherford)

Class C – Cut Flowers, Shrubs and Trees in Containers (Fran Grylls)

Class D – Plants growing in Pots and Containers (Sue Scherle)

Class E – Floral Art (Arie Boss)

Class F – Fruit and Vegetables (Marg O’Donnell)

Class G – Preserves (Marg O'Donnell)

Class H – Photography (Helen Baud)