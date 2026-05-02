High hopes for community housing at old Wonthaggi school site

COMMUNITY housing is one of the most popular options for the future of the former Wonthaggi Secondary School site following the first of three drop-in sessions hosted by the Bass Coast Shire Council.

Liz Glab from Cape Paterson and Austin Cram from Bass Coast Shire Council attended the first of three drop-in sessions at the former Wonthaggi Secondary College site. B37_1826

COMMUNITY housing has emerged as a clear favourite for the future of the former Wonthaggi Secondary School site following the first of three drop-in sessions hosted by the Bass Coast Shire Council.

The strategically placed block of land bordered by McBride Avenue, Baillieu, McKenzie, and Watt Streets has sat empty since the closure of the school and in a state of total lockdown after security perimeter fencing was installed 18 months ago.

The visual decay and vandalism of the central Wonthaggi landmark have frustrated locals. During the weekend drop-in session residents voiced a strong preference for addressing the region’s growing housing crisis.

While the site was once a hub for learning, many now see it as the ideal foundation for a community housing project that could support vulnerable residents or essential workers.

Local resident Liz Glab said the site had amazing potential for some form of housing.

“Council has limited funds, so it is important the community gets together to convince the state and federal government to get the cash to realise the site’s full potential.

While community housing leads the popular vote, other visions for the site remain on the table. These include a civic hub designed to house a new library, expanded learning services, and a dedicated arts centre.

More commercial perspectives suggest a multi-use development featuring a blend of retail spaces and residential apartments. Some proposals have even floated the idea of buildings reaching up to six storeys high.

Council officials noted that any shift toward medium or high-rise development would be subject to rigorous further public consultation to ensure it aligns with the town’s historic character.

The push for action follows sharp criticism regarding the site's neglect. At a local government candidates' forum prior to the last council election Cr John Temby criticised the ongoing inaction highlighting the site's deterioration as a missed opportunity.

As Bass Coast Shire Council continues its deliberations, the community's message is becoming increasingly clear, the era of total lockdown must end. Whether it becomes a residential precinct, a cultural hub, or a mix of both, Wonthaggi residents are eager to see the heavy mesh come down in favour of a much-needed development that serves the modern needs of the shire.

Two further drop-in sessions are planned for Wednesday May 6, 2026, from 10am to 12pm and Sunday May 17 from 1pm to 2pm, to allow more locals to weigh in on the transformation of this historic town centrepiece.

Places are limited and registration is essential.