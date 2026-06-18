Fishy do a number on Stony in battle of the Creeks

Levi Cocksedge handballs to Harry Smith. Photo: The BM Project.

IN THE battle of the Creeks it was Fish doing a number on Stony, the league’s second-placed side rattling up a massive 26-18-174 to Stony Creek’s 3-8-26 on Saturday, June 13.

Fish Creek scored more in each quarter than their opponents managed for the entire game.

Will McTaggart booted seven, Blaine Coates five, and Thomas Cameron and Harrison Smith three each in a one-way domination.

Kairon Dorling, Rhett Weidemann and Coates were the three best for the winners.

For Stony Creek, Liam Harrington, Cody Loughridge and Cameron Stone were the best.

Harrington was joined on the goalkickers’ list by Colby Michael and Troy Sinclair, who each managed a single major.

Post-game, winning coach Jarrod Walker summarised the outcome as a “super game from the guys, probably our first four-quarter performance for the year”.

Asked to expand on the reason for the season-best performance, Walker said the side “made a few changes to some game-style stuff and it fell into place nicely”.

“The challenge is to sustain that each week.”