Five honoured at Bass Coast Community Awards

Joy Niven honoured for 47 years with Melaleuca at a Berninneit ceremony that also recognised a teenage fundraiser, a weekly free meal and a wetlands restorer.

Next Generation Leader Award winner Amy Hodson has raised more than $34,000 through the Starlight Children’s Foundation Super Swim Challenge.

FIVE individuals and organisations have been recognised at the 2026 Bass Coast Community Awards, held at Berninneit in Cowes and presented by Mayor Cr Brett Tessari.

Cr Tessari said the awards recognised contributions made across Bass Coast every day.

“Each year, these awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the people who strengthen our community through generosity, leadership and quiet, everyday commitment,” Cr Tessari said.

“Tonight’s finalists represent the very best of that spirit, and being recognised among your peers is a genuine achievement.”

Council received a record number of nominations this year.

The ceremony was emceed by Brett de Hoot of Hootville Communications, with 2025 Community Leader Sarah Pedersen as special guest and a performance by musician Nic Huigsloot.

Community Leader Award — Joy Niven

Joy Niven receives the Community Leader Award from Mayor Cr Brett Tessari.

Joy has provided extraordinary service to the Bass Coast community through 47 years of dedicated involvement with Phillip Island Homes for the Aged (Melaleuca). Serving in key leadership roles including Treasurer and Secretary, she has helped guide the organisation’s growth and ensure quality, community centred care for older residents. Beyond Melaleuca, Joy has contributed to numerous community organisations, including the Phillip Island Cancer Support Group, Phillip Island Netball Club, Warley Hospital Board and local school and community groups.

Community Leader Award winner Joy Niven has given 47 years to Phillip Island Homes for the Aged.

Next Generation Leader Award — Amy Hodson

Amy Hodson with the Next Generation Leader Award.

Amy is an inspiring young leader whose determination and compassion have made a significant impact on the lives of children and families. Through her participation in the Starlight Children’s Foundation Super Swim Challenge, Amy has combined her love of swimming with a commitment to helping others, raising more than $34,000 and swimming 177 kilometres over four years.

Amy Hodson has swum 177 kilometres over four years for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Community Group Award — Cowes Community Meal

Cowes Community Meal representatives with the Community Group Award at Berninneit.

For more than a decade, Cowes Community Meal has provided a welcoming space where people can enjoy a free meal, connect with others and access support in a safe and inclusive environment. Each week, 90 to 100 people come together to share a free meal where friendships are formed and everyone is treated with dignity and respect. Supported by more than 60 dedicated volunteers, the program also rescues surplus food, reducing waste while helping people in need.

Cowes Community Meal won the Community Group Award for more than a decade of free weekly meals.

More than 60 volunteers support Cowes Community Meal each week at St Johns Uniting Church.

Access and Inclusion Award — Country Universities Centre Bass Coast

Country Universities Centre Bass Coast representatives with the Access and Inclusion Award.

Country Universities Centre Bass Coast is helping remove barriers to tertiary education for regional learners by addressing challenges such as distance, isolation and the costs associated with relocation. Through a local, accessible learning hub, inclusive facilities, technology and academic support, the Centre enables people from diverse backgrounds to pursue their education while remaining connected to family, work and community.

Access and Inclusion Award winner Country Universities Centre Bass Coast gives regional learners a local place to study.

Environment and Sustainability Award — Marjorie Scott

Marjorie Scott receives the Environment and Sustainability Award from Bass Coast Shire Council chief executive Greg Box.

Marjorie has made a significant contribution to environmental conservation through extensive habitat restoration and revegetation works on her property in partnership with Landcare and other environmental organisations. By protecting wetlands, restoring native vegetation and creating important wildlife corridors, she has enhanced habitat for a range of native species, including koalas, birds and freshwater eels.

Environment and Sustainability Award winner Marjorie Scott has restored wetlands and wildlife corridors on her property.

Cr Tessari thanked everyone who submitted nominations and congratulated all finalists.

“On behalf of Council, congratulations to all finalists, nominators and winners, and thank you for the contribution you make to Bass Coast every day,” Cr Tessari said.

The finalists

Community Leader: Bec Farrell, Emma Bowditch, David Blum, Amanda Keilar, Stuart Allen, Jessica Parks, Leonie Ziolkowski, Zoe Blundell, Don Turner, Joy Niven, Simonne Fleming, Ken Connor

Next Generation Leader: Amy Hodson, Lucy Thompson

Community Group: Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre, The Salvation Army, Bass Coast Refugee Sponsorship Group, BCH Inverloch Art Show Auxiliary, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group, Bass and District Residents and Ratepayers Association, Phillip Island Senior Citizens Committee, Cowes Community Meal

Access and Inclusion: Andrew Dean, Melissa Harrison, Fiona Cengia, Country Universities Centre Bass Coast

Environment and Sustainability: John Cuttriss, Eve Kelly, Marjorie Scott