Turning mud to medals council votes to rezone Phillip Island Sporting Precinct

THE long-awaited Phillip Island Sporting Precinct has moved a step closer with Bass Coast Shire Council voting to rezone the 32 Ha parcel of land for sporting and recreational purposes.

Peter McMahon Secretary Phillip Island Aquatic Centre and long-time advocate for an aquatic centre on Phillip Island with Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr. Brett Tessari. B00_2926

THE long-awaited Phillip Island Sporting Precinct has taken a significant leap forward with Bass Coast Shire Council voting to progress crucial rezoning measures that will secure the site for sporting and recreational purposes.

The structural planning step was explained as a vital mechanism required to transform the acquired land into a sprawling regional recreation hub. The amendment directly targets the massive 32-hectare parcel of land located at the corner of Ventnor Road and Phillip Island Road in Cowes.

Future facilities at the Phillip Island Sporting Precinct will include an aquatic centre, sports ovals, soccer pitches, courts, athletics tracks, skate park, fenced dog park, and integrated walking trails.

Council aims to rezone the site from a farming zone to a public park and recreation zone. Additionally, the amendment sought to formally remove the public acquisition overlay currently attached to the property, acknowledging that local government had already completed the land acquisition.

This strategic planning amendment was described as the legislative backbone for the Phillip Island Recreation Reserve Master Plan, which was formally adopted by the council in September 2023. The master plan was established to future-proof the region’s sports infrastructure amid explosive population growth and expanding tourism.

By locking in the public park and recreation zone, Bass Coast Shire has ensured the site remains protected exclusively for community health, fitness, and environmental leisure.

The finalised precinct is slated to feature a vast array of elite and community-level facilities including the Phillip Island aquatic and leisure centre, multiple premium football and cricket ovals, dedicated soccer pitches, netball and tennis courts, multipurpose flexible sports fields, and athletics tracks.

A regional skate park, a fenced off-leash dog park, and integrated bushland areas featuring walking trails and picnic spots are also part of the plan.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari praised the unified stance of the council chamber in pushing the development past its latest bureaucratic hurdle. "Councillors have heard the community's voice loud and clear, and today we have laid down the actual foundations for the island's sporting future," Cr Tessari said.

"This is about transforming empty paddocks into a vibrant, world-class hub where our children can grow up active, healthy, and connected. We are turning mud to medals, ensuring our local clubs no longer have to turn eager young players away due to a lack of facilities."

Local sports clubs have long advocated for the upgrade, citing overcapacity at existing island venues. The rapid population influx in Cowes and surrounding townships has put unprecedented strain on single-oval venues, forcing junior teams to travel long distances for home games or share deteriorating facilities.

Community consultation remains a core pillar of the next phase. Residents and local sporting associations have been invited to review the detailed design phases as the council prepares to submit the planning amendment to the Minister for Planning for final approval.

Environmental groups have also welcomed the inclusion of protected bushland zones, which will preserve indigenous vegetation and provide a safe corridor for local wildlife amid the active zones.

Financing a project of this magnitude requires a multi-tiered funding strategy. While Bass Coast Shire Council has fully funded the initial land acquisition, the rollout of the multi-phase master plan will rely heavily on attracting state and federal government grants.

Council officers confirmed that having the correct zoning explicitly locked into place made the precinct far more competitive when applying for major sporting and regional development funds.

The precinct is designed to function as both a local sanctuary and a sports tourism driver. Beyond weekend local footy, cricket, and netball, the high-performance design of the ovals and athletics tracks will position Phillip Island to host regional carnivals and state-level exhibitions.

As the legislative paperwork moves to the state government for rubber-stamping, council teams are already working on the preliminary site preparation frameworks. For the thousands of families living on the Island, this latest vote represents the moment a decades-long dream transitioned from a political promise into an unstoppable reality.

Deputy Mayor Cr Ron Bauer said this was the next essential piece of the puzzle in bringing in the recreation reserve on Philip Island. “This will now lock in the area as the permanent home of the Philip Island sporting precinct,” Cr Bauer said.

“Philip Island has the largest football club and has outgrown its present location. We are very keen to learn how much money will be offered by the various candidates in the upcoming state election to progress this very essential project forward for our Island.”